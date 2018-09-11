The big news: 52 people die after bus falls into gorge in Telangana, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress, TDP and CPI formed an alliance in Telangana, and Amit Shah claimed BJP will win all polls despite incidents such as mob lynching.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 52 people die after bus falls into gorge in Telangana’s Jagtial district: The passengers were reportedly pilgrims on their way back to Jagtial town after visiting a temple in Kondagattu.
- Congress, TDP and CPI form alliance for Telangana Assembly elections, says report: The parties have sought President’s rule in the state till the elections are held.
- BJP will win all elections despite mob lynching incidents, says Amit Shah: The BJP chief said the party won elections even after Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched in Dadri.
- Raghuram Rajan blames over-enthusiasm of banks between 2006 and 2008 for bad loans: Smriti Irani claimed Sonia Gandhi led a government that attacked the very core of banking system.
- Easily-available software hack can help unauthorised people create Aadhaar numbers, says report: The software, which can bypass some critical security features of the Aadhaar enrolment platform, is available on WhatsApp groups for as little as Rs 2,500.
- Missionaries of Jesus accuses complainant in the Kerala nun rape case of ‘illicit relationship’: The nun has written to the Vatican’s representative to India seeking his intervention.
- Price of petrol touches Rs 90 a litre in Maharashtra’s Parbhani, Rs 88.26 in Mumbai: A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court against the daily revision of fuel prices. Mayawati blamed both the BJP and the Congress for pursuing ‘anti-people policies’, while West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced Re 1 cut in petrol and diesel prices.
- Modi has compromised national security with the Rafale defence deal, claim Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan: They claimed that the award of offsets to the Reliance Dassault joint venture is a commission for the services that Ambani provides to the prime minister.
- Rupee declines to record low of 72.74 against dollar before recovering, Sensex and Nifty 50 slump: This was the biggest single session decline in the currency’s value since August 13.
- No plans to use lie detectors to find out who wrote New York Times oped on Trump, says White House: Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also denied that some officials were considering using the 25th Amendment to remove the president from power.