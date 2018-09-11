A look at the headlines right now:

At least 52 people die after bus falls into gorge in Telangana’s Jagtial district: The passengers were reportedly pilgrims on their way back to Jagtial town after visiting a temple in Kondagattu. Congress, TDP and CPI form alliance for Telangana Assembly elections, says report: The parties have sought President’s rule in the state till the elections are held.

BJP will win all elections despite mob lynching incidents, says Amit Shah: The BJP chief said the party won elections even after Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched in Dadri. Raghuram Rajan blames over-enthusiasm of banks between 2006 and 2008 for bad loans: Smriti Irani claimed Sonia Gandhi led a government that attacked the very core of banking system.

Easily-available software hack can help unauthorised people create Aadhaar numbers, says report: The software, which can bypass some critical security features of the Aadhaar enrolment platform, is available on WhatsApp groups for as little as Rs 2,500. Missionaries of Jesus accuses complainant in the Kerala nun rape case of ‘illicit relationship’: The nun has written to the Vatican’s representative to India seeking his intervention.

Price of petrol touches Rs 90 a litre in Maharashtra’s Parbhani, Rs 88.26 in Mumbai: A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court against the daily revision of fuel prices. Mayawati blamed both the BJP and the Congress for pursuing ‘anti-people policies’, while West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced Re 1 cut in petrol and diesel prices.

Modi has compromised national security with the Rafale defence deal, claim Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan: They claimed that the award of offsets to the Reliance Dassault joint venture is a commission for the services that Ambani provides to the prime minister.

Rupee declines to record low of 72.74 against dollar before recovering, Sensex and Nifty 50 slump: This was the biggest single session decline in the currency’s value since August 13.

No plans to use lie detectors to find out who wrote New York Times oped on Trump, says White House: Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also denied that some officials were considering using the 25th Amendment to remove the president from power.

