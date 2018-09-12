The big news: Arvind Kejriwal summoned in chief secretary assault case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar, and rupee traded at 72.50 against the dollar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, 11 MLAs in Delhi chief secretary assault case: The court directed them to appear before it on October 25.
- Enforcement Directorate registers money laundering case against Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar: The case was registered on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department earlier this year.
- Rupee hovers around 72.50 against dollar after weak opening: The domestic benchmark indices maintained losses after fluctuating in morning trade.
- Rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal moves Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail: In his petition, he claimed the allegations of rape are false and that the complainant is acting on ‘personal vengeance’ against him.
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel sweeps the Emmy awards with five wins: FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story followed with three awards; HBO’s Game of Thrones won two awards.
- Will form an alliance with BSP in Uttar Pradesh to defeat BJP in Lok Sabha polls, says Akhilesh Yadav: His comments came a day after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said she would only agree to tie up if her party was given a ‘respectable share’ of seats.
- Price of petrol touches Rs 89.54 in Mumbai as fuel rates continue to surge: A litre of diesel cost Rs 73.87 in Delhi and Rs 78.42 in Mumbai.
- Trade war escalates as President Donald Trump announces new tariffs on Chinese imports: He has threatened to impose tariffs on $267 billion worth of additional imports if Beijing takes retaliatory action.
- Congress denies reports that its Delhi chief Ajay Maken has resigned: The former Union minister has gone abroad for a medical checkup and will be back soon, the party added.
- Odisha Police seize helicopter of former BJD MP Jay Panda for allegedly flying over Chilika lake: The former parliamentarian described the first information report against him as a ‘brazen attempt’ to stop him from moving around.