‘Modi, Anil Ambani carried out surgical strike on defence forces,’ says Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal: The Opposition has attacked the government after former French President Hollande claimed India proposed Anil Ambani’s Reliance for Rafale deal. France has said it has no role in choosing partners for French companies. India seems to have priorities other than dialogue, says Pakistan after New Delhi calls off meeting: The Foreign Office said reasons cited by India to call off the meeting between the foreign ministers were ‘entirely unconvincing’. India’s poverty rate fell by half between 2005-’06 and 2015-’16, says UN report: The poorest groups – across states, castes, religions, and ages – had the biggest reductions in the decade. Rima Das’s ‘Village Rockstars’ is India’s official entry for the Oscars: Das’s film traces the story of Dhunu, a girl from a village in Assam who dreams of owning a guitar and forming a rock band. BJP leaders, NDA allies criticise Madhya Pradesh chief minister for diluting SC/ST Act in state: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said Shivraj Singh Chouhan should not have said something that could create insecurity among Dalits. Six arrested for rape of hearing and speech-impaired woman at Gwalior shelter: Reports said the 24-year-old was forced to undergo an abortion and the foetus was burnt to destroy evidence. US to decide in three months whether to scrap work permits for spouses of H-1B visa holders: A Barack Obama-era rule allows spouses of H-1B visa holders waiting for green cards to work in the US on H-4 dependent visas. Indian Navy deploys INS Satpura to rescue injured naval officer circumnavigating the globe: Commander Abhilash Tomy is the only Indian participating in a race that involves 30,000-mile solo circumnavigation of the globe. AAP to contest all 119 seats in Telangana Assembly elections: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao betrayed the people on every promise made before the election. Amit Shah asks Congress President Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stand on ‘urban naxals’: The BJP president also told the party workers in Raipur to ensure that the party wins more than 65 seats in the 90-member state Assembly.