The big news: More than 1,000 people stranded in snow in Himachal Pradesh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court will rule on debarring politicians facing criminal cases, and the Catholic church revoked restrictions imposed on a nun.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Over 1,000 people stranded in Himachal Pradesh, 5 killed in landslides in J&K: At least 25 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himchal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana.
- SC verdict today on pleas seeking to disqualify politicians with criminal cases against them: A five-judge Constitution bench had earlier observed that the court cannot legislate for Parliament.
- Kerala church withdraws restrictions imposed on nun who protested against rape accused bishop: A meeting of the parish was held after a group of parishioners came out in support of Sister Lucy Kalappura demanding revocation of the restrictions.
- Vijay Mallya claims Enforcement Directorate ‘resisted’ his attempt to repay bank loans: The businessman requested that the proceedings in the Mumbai court be halted till the extradition trial in the UK court was over.
- Former national-level judo player arrested in Delhi for allegedly stalking and harassing women: The accused has been identified as 27-year-old yoga instructor Sonu Sharma from Haryana’s Bhiwani.
- Six die of malaria in Tripura in six months, health minister says outbreak has been controlled: State minister Sudip Roy Barman said 7,991 patients were found infected with since January.
- NSUI national secretary submitted fake documents for PhD admission, says Delhi University official: Saimon Farooqui, the media and communications manager of the party, said the varsity had failed to prove the allegations against Akshay Kumar for months.
- Lahore HC summons former PM Nawaz Sharif, ‘Dawn’ journalist in treason case: The case relates to an interview in which Sharif asked why Pakistan had not yet been able to punish those behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
- Second summit with North Korea will be held ‘quite soon’, Donald Trump tells UN: The US president claimed times have changed since last year, when he first threatened to unleash ‘fire and fury’ on Pyongyang.
- Madhya Pradesh Social Welfare Board chief quits BJP, joins Congress: Padma Shukla was reportedly not getting along with minister Sanjay Pathak, who she accused of humiliating party workers.