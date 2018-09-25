A look at the headlines right now:

Over 1,000 people stranded in Himachal Pradesh, 5 killed in landslides in J&K: At least 25 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himchal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana. SC verdict today on pleas seeking to disqualify politicians with criminal cases against them: A five-judge Constitution bench had earlier observed that the court cannot legislate for Parliament. Kerala church withdraws restrictions imposed on nun who protested against rape accused bishop: A meeting of the parish was held after a group of parishioners came out in support of Sister Lucy Kalappura demanding revocation of the restrictions. Vijay Mallya claims Enforcement Directorate ‘resisted’ his attempt to repay bank loans: The businessman requested that the proceedings in the Mumbai court be halted till the extradition trial in the UK court was over. Former national-level judo player arrested in Delhi for allegedly stalking and harassing women: The accused has been identified as 27-year-old yoga instructor Sonu Sharma from Haryana’s Bhiwani. Six die of malaria in Tripura in six months, health minister says outbreak has been controlled: State minister Sudip Roy Barman said 7,991 patients were found infected with since January. NSUI national secretary submitted fake documents for PhD admission, says Delhi University official: Saimon Farooqui, the media and communications manager of the party, said the varsity had failed to prove the allegations against Akshay Kumar for months. Lahore HC summons former PM Nawaz Sharif, ‘Dawn’ journalist in treason case: The case relates to an interview in which Sharif asked why Pakistan had not yet been able to punish those behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Second summit with North Korea will be held ‘quite soon’, Donald Trump tells UN: The US president claimed times have changed since last year, when he first threatened to unleash ‘fire and fury’ on Pyongyang. Madhya Pradesh Social Welfare Board chief quits BJP, joins Congress: Padma Shukla was reportedly not getting along with minister Sanjay Pathak, who she accused of humiliating party workers.