A look at the headlines right now:

SC to decide tomorrow on petitions challenging constitutional validity of Aadhaar: Here are ten articles on the controversy ahead of the verdict. Modi accuses Congress of neglecting Madhya Pradesh, blames vote-bank politics for slow growth: The prime minister, who addressed a public meeting in Bhopal, asked the Opposition party to think about why it is losing elections. Meerut police personnel caught on camera harassing woman for alleged relationship with Muslim man: The woman and her friend were first targeted by a group of suspected Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers who allegedly accused the two of ‘love jihad’. SC refuses to ban politicians facing criminal charges from elections, tells Parliament to frame law: The top court told political parties to publish the criminal antecedents of the candidates on their website and publicise it. Sensex surges 347 points, Nifty closes above 11,000 on gains in pharmaceutical, banking stocks: The rupee opened 26 paise lower against the US dollar but recovered in afternoon trade. Kerala High Court allows lesbian couple to live together after woman is detained by her father: The court was hearing a plea filed by Kollam resident Sreeja S, who said that her partner Aruna was being illegally held by the latter’s father. Arun Jaitley asks public sector banks to take ‘effective action’ in fraud, wilful loan default cases: At a meeting of the CEOs of these institutions, the finance minister claimed the promulgation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code has reduced NPAs. United States is putting a knife to our neck, Chinese official says as trade war escalates: The statement came a day after the two countries’ new tariffs on each other’s goods came into effect. Fuel rates continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 90.22 a litre in Mumbai: The price of petrol increased by 14 paises across the four metros. Supreme Court sets up committee headed by former judge to look into jail reforms: The bench was hearing a matter relating to the inhuman conditions in prisons across the country.