The big news: SC to deliver verdict on Aadhaar’s validity tomorrow, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Modi accused Congress of vote bank politics, and three police personnel were suspended in Meerut after a video showed them harassing a woman.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC to decide tomorrow on petitions challenging constitutional validity of Aadhaar: Here are ten articles on the controversy ahead of the verdict.
- Modi accuses Congress of neglecting Madhya Pradesh, blames vote-bank politics for slow growth: The prime minister, who addressed a public meeting in Bhopal, asked the Opposition party to think about why it is losing elections.
- Meerut police personnel caught on camera harassing woman for alleged relationship with Muslim man: The woman and her friend were first targeted by a group of suspected Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers who allegedly accused the two of ‘love jihad’.
- SC refuses to ban politicians facing criminal charges from elections, tells Parliament to frame law: The top court told political parties to publish the criminal antecedents of the candidates on their website and publicise it.
- Sensex surges 347 points, Nifty closes above 11,000 on gains in pharmaceutical, banking stocks: The rupee opened 26 paise lower against the US dollar but recovered in afternoon trade.
- Kerala High Court allows lesbian couple to live together after woman is detained by her father: The court was hearing a plea filed by Kollam resident Sreeja S, who said that her partner Aruna was being illegally held by the latter’s father.
- Arun Jaitley asks public sector banks to take ‘effective action’ in fraud, wilful loan default cases: At a meeting of the CEOs of these institutions, the finance minister claimed the promulgation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code has reduced NPAs.
- United States is putting a knife to our neck, Chinese official says as trade war escalates: The statement came a day after the two countries’ new tariffs on each other’s goods came into effect.
- Fuel rates continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 90.22 a litre in Mumbai: The price of petrol increased by 14 paises across the four metros.
- Supreme Court sets up committee headed by former judge to look into jail reforms: The bench was hearing a matter relating to the inhuman conditions in prisons across the country.