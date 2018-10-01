A look at the headlines right now:

Enforcement Directorate attaches Nirav Modi’s assets worth Rs 637 crore: The agency has attached properties, bank accounts and jewellery in India, UK, US and Hong Kong. Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath meets family of man who was shot dead by constable: Earlier, a minister alleged that police had tried to ‘hush up’ the case. Maharashtra withdrew six cases against Sambhaji Bhide months before Bhima Koregaon violence: Citing an RTI response, the report said that the cases were filed against the Hindutva leader in 2008 and 2009 in Sangli. Indonesia ready to receive international help after tsunami, volunteers dig mass graves: Meanwhile, at least 1,200 inmates have fled prisons in the country. ‘Breeding ground of terrorism in our region is the RSS centres of fascism,’ Pakistan says at UNGA: Islamabad’s envoy to UN, Saad Warraich, also called UP Chief Minister Adityanath an ‘unabashed Hindu extremist’ who advocates the superiority of the religion.

Indian Navy helicopter crashes during training sortie in Tamil Nadu, crew safe: The accident took place when the Chetak chopper was on a dry-winching dual sortie.

‘Rafale deal is the father of Bofors scandal,’ Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut writes in party mouthpiece: He dismissed as laughable the BJP’s allegations that Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the deal was like ‘speaking in the words of Pakistan’. Fuel prices surge, petrol rate breaches Rs 91 per litre in Mumbai: CNG and piped cooking gas prices increased in Delhi, and LPG will also become marginally costlier. United States, Canada agree to deal that will preserve NAFTA: The draft agreement now will be sent to the United States Congress, which will review it over a 60-day period. Man allegedly rapes five-year-old girl, dumps her in a pipe: The accused has been arrested on charges of kidnapping, attempt to murder and rape.

