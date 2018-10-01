The big news: ED attaches Nirav Modi’s assets in five countries, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Family of a man shot dead by constable met Adityanath, and a report said Maharashtra withdrew six cases against Sambhaji Bhide in 2017.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Enforcement Directorate attaches Nirav Modi’s assets worth Rs 637 crore: The agency has attached properties, bank accounts and jewellery in India, UK, US and Hong Kong.
- Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath meets family of man who was shot dead by constable: Earlier, a minister alleged that police had tried to ‘hush up’ the case.
- Maharashtra withdrew six cases against Sambhaji Bhide months before Bhima Koregaon violence: Citing an RTI response, the report said that the cases were filed against the Hindutva leader in 2008 and 2009 in Sangli.
- Indonesia ready to receive international help after tsunami, volunteers dig mass graves: Meanwhile, at least 1,200 inmates have fled prisons in the country.
- ‘Breeding ground of terrorism in our region is the RSS centres of fascism,’ Pakistan says at UNGA: Islamabad’s envoy to UN, Saad Warraich, also called UP Chief Minister Adityanath an ‘unabashed Hindu extremist’ who advocates the superiority of the religion.
- Indian Navy helicopter crashes during training sortie in Tamil Nadu, crew safe: The accident took place when the Chetak chopper was on a dry-winching dual sortie.
- ‘Rafale deal is the father of Bofors scandal,’ Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut writes in party mouthpiece: He dismissed as laughable the BJP’s allegations that Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the deal was like ‘speaking in the words of Pakistan’.
- Fuel prices surge, petrol rate breaches Rs 91 per litre in Mumbai: CNG and piped cooking gas prices increased in Delhi, and LPG will also become marginally costlier.
- United States, Canada agree to deal that will preserve NAFTA: The draft agreement now will be sent to the United States Congress, which will review it over a 60-day period.
- Man allegedly rapes five-year-old girl, dumps her in a pipe: The accused has been arrested on charges of kidnapping, attempt to murder and rape.