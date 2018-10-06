A look at the headlines right now:

Election Commission announces poll schedule for five states, counting of votes on December 11: Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said the model code of conduct came into force with immediate effect. Akhilesh Yadav may tie up with BSP for Madhya Pradesh elections: Talks between the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party for an alliance have also failed. At least 50 dead and 100 injured after oil tanker explodes in road accident in Congo: Atou Matubuana, interim governor of Kongo Central, said authorities would begin the work of burying the bodies. Twenty dead, 16 injured after bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban: As many as 11 wounded people were airlifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu for treatment. NCP chief Sharad Pawar will not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says party MLA: Pawar organised a two-day meeting, starting Saturday, at the party’s state unit office to discuss candidates for the elections next year. Politics of development was never acceptable to Congress, says Narendra Modi in Rajasthan: Modi accused the Opposition party of resorting to fear-mongering and lies in absence of results on the development front. BJP chief Amit Shah once again describes infiltrators as termites: At a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Shah said security of the country, and not vote-bank politics, mattered to his party. Facebook is setting up task force in India to combat fake news ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Its main challenge will be to distinguish between real political news and political propaganda, said senior Facebook official Richard Allan. Violence breaks out in Allahabad University over students’ union poll results: The Samajwadi Party’s student wing and the National Students’ Union of India won two posts apiece, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad won one. Delhi court grants bail to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in IRCTC scam: The court asked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before it via videoconferencing on November 19.