The big news: Five states to go to polls in November and December, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Samajwadi Party may forge an alliance with the BSP for Madhya Pradesh polls, and 50 people were killed in an oil tanker explosion in Congo.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Election Commission announces poll schedule for five states, counting of votes on December 11: Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said the model code of conduct came into force with immediate effect.
- Akhilesh Yadav may tie up with BSP for Madhya Pradesh elections: Talks between the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party for an alliance have also failed.
- At least 50 dead and 100 injured after oil tanker explodes in road accident in Congo: Atou Matubuana, interim governor of Kongo Central, said authorities would begin the work of burying the bodies.
- Twenty dead, 16 injured after bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban: As many as 11 wounded people were airlifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu for treatment.
- NCP chief Sharad Pawar will not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says party MLA: Pawar organised a two-day meeting, starting Saturday, at the party’s state unit office to discuss candidates for the elections next year.
- Politics of development was never acceptable to Congress, says Narendra Modi in Rajasthan: Modi accused the Opposition party of resorting to fear-mongering and lies in absence of results on the development front.
- BJP chief Amit Shah once again describes infiltrators as termites: At a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Shah said security of the country, and not vote-bank politics, mattered to his party.
- Facebook is setting up task force in India to combat fake news ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Its main challenge will be to distinguish between real political news and political propaganda, said senior Facebook official Richard Allan.
- Violence breaks out in Allahabad University over students’ union poll results: The Samajwadi Party’s student wing and the National Students’ Union of India won two posts apiece, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad won one.
- Delhi court grants bail to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in IRCTC scam: The court asked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before it via videoconferencing on November 19.