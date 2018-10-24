Top News: Centre acts on CBI infighting, sends top officials Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana on leave
The Centre on Tuesday night appointed M Nageshwar Rao the interim director of the Central Bureay of Investigation after divesting Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana of their powers. The Supreme Court will hear Verma’s petition against his removal on Friday.
Meanwhile, four women have approached the Kerala High Court seeking protection to enter the Sabarimala hill shrine, and at least two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam area.
Madhya Pradesh: 35 devotees arrested following clashes with the police
The Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested 35 people after a violent clash broke out between devotees and police personnel in the state’s Jabalpur city. At least ten police officials and several other civilians were injured in the clashes that broke out because devotees attempted to violate a ban on idol immersion in the Narmada river.
Narendra Modi wins Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the Seoul Peace Prize for 2018 for his contributions to international cooperation, economic growth and peace, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. Modi is the 14th recipient of the biennial award.
Tamil Nadu manufacturers plan to file plea against SC curbs on fireworks
Firecracker manufacturers in India’s fireworks production hub of Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday said they would file a review plea against the Supreme Court’s order allowing only the use of “green crackers”. The Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association said there “was no such thing”.
Supreme Court to hear Alok Verma’s plea against his removal as CBI director on Friday
Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma, who was sent on leave late on Tuesday night, moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Centre’s decision. The top court said it will hear his petition on Friday.
Law firm that found no evidence against Chanda Kochhar in 2016 has withdrawn its report
A law firm whose inquiry in 2016 found no evidence of nepotism against former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar has withdrawn its earlier report, the bank said on Tuesday. Kochhar stepped down from her role on October 4, months after the allegations resurfaced in media reports.
Share indices recover in early trade after global crude oil prices drop sharply
The Sensex rose nearly 450 points early on Wednesday, a day after it had closed at a six-month low. The Nifty 50 also reclaimed its 10,250-level briefly. By 10 am, however, both indices had pared their gains – the Sensex was at 34,068.38, up 221.15 points since Tuesday, and Nifty 50 was up 63.80 points at 10,210.60.
Petrol, diesel prices drop
Fuel prices dropped for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday with a litre of petrol in Delhi costing Rs 0.09 lower at Rs 81.25 per litre and Rs 74.85 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol has been revised to Rs 86.73 per litre, lower by Rs 0.08, and diesel Rs 78.46 per litre.
CBI sends two top officials on leave
The Centre on Tuesday sent two top officials at the Central Bureau of Investigation – Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana – on leave. The government has appointed M Nageshwar Rao the interim director. Rao is currently a joint director at the agency.
Four women move Kerala HC seeking security to enter Sabarimala temple
Four women have moved the Kerala High Court to seek police protection to be able to pray at the Sabarimala temple. They accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress of instigating violence and forming organisations to prevent women’s entry to the shrine in defiance of a Supreme Court order.
Two suspected militants killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir
At least two suspected militants were shot dead on Wednesday morning during a gunfight at Soothu Kothair locality in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam village. The area has been cordoned off, the police said. Nowgam is located on the outskirts of Srinagar.
SC raps Centre for delay in action against illegal structures in Delhi
The Supreme Court on Tuesday accused the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of stalling the process of taking action against illegal constructions in Delhi. The top court questioned the delay over the setting up of a procedure for the issuance of notices to defaulters.
Reliance Group files Rs 7,000-crore defamation suit against ‘The Citizen’ over Rafale coverage
Businessman Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group on Tuesday filed a defamation suit worth Rs 7,000 crore against The Citizen’s founder-editor Seema Mustafa in connection with the news portal’s coverage of the Rafale deal. The lawsuit has been filed in Ahmedabad City Civil Court in Gujarat.
