Top news: SC asks Centre for pricing details in Rafale deal
The biggest stories of the day.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to submit details of pricing in the Rafale jet deal it signed with France in 2016.
Multiple media reports claimed that the government had initiated talks with the Reserve Bank of India to consider invoking a provision never used before, which could empower it to issue directions to the central bank on certain matters.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the world’s tallest statue, of Vallabhbhai Patel, in Gujarat’s Narmada district. However, some protests are feared.
Here are the day’s biggest stories:
Live updates
SC refuses early hearing of review petitions on Sabarimala row
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused early hearing of petitions seeking a review of its verdict allowing women of all ages entry into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the temple opens only for 24 hours between November 5 and November 6 and questioned the rush. All the petitions will be heard after Diwali, as the Supreme Court has already listed review petitions for November 13.
Read more here.
Hashimpura massacre: 16 policemen sentenced to life for killing 42 men in 1987
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sentenced 16 policemen to life imprisonment for killing 42 Muslim men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hashimpura in 1987. A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel convicted the 16 former Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel for murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.
Read more here.
Chhattisgarh: Police constable injured in Maoist ambush in Dantewada dies, toll rises to four
A police official who was injured in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district died early on Wednesday. Assistant Constable Rakesh Kaushal succumbed to injuries a day after the ambush.
Read more here.
Tamil Nadu: 18 disqualified MLAs won’t move court, will contest bye-polls, says TTV Dhinakaran
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday announced that the 18 Tamil Nadu legislators whose disqualification was upheld by the Madras High Court last week will not appeal against the verdict.
Read more here.
Supreme Court asks Centre for pricing details in Rafale jet deal
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to submit more details – including pricing – related to the Rafale aircraft deal in a sealed cover in 10 days.
Read more here.
Centre considering invoking powers never used before to instruct RBI on certain matters: Reports
The government has initiated talks with the Reserve Bank of India to consider invoking a provision never used before, which could empower it to issue directions to the central bank on certain matters, CNBC-TV18reported on Wednesday. Section 7 of the RBI Act empowers the government to consult and instruct the central bank governor on matters it considers to be serious or of public interest.
Read more here.
Jaish-e-Mohammed says chief Masood Azhar’s nephew among militants killed in Tral
The nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar was one of the two suspected militants killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, reported the GNS Kashmir news agency. The gunfight with government forces broke out in Tral region’s Chankitar village.
Read more here.
Bihar: Infant dies allegedly after rats bite him at government hospital, inquiry ordered
A nine-day-old baby died at a government hospital in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Tuesday after being bitten by rats, his family claimed. The district administration has ordered an investigation into the matter. The Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital has denied the allegation.
Read more here.
Rafale: Supreme Court to hear petitions on alleged irregularities in defence deal
The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions, including a plea by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan, on the Rafale defence deal on Wednesday.
Read more here.
Narendra Modi unveiled the Statue of Unity, a tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Wednesday. Built at a cost of about Rs 3,000 crore, and standing at a height of 182 metres, Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue is the tallest in the world and will surpass China’s Spring Temple Buddha (128 metres).
Read more here.
SC order on firecrackers to be strictly followed in Delhi-NCR: Environment minister
Minister for Environment and Forest Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that the Supreme Court order on bursting firecrackers should be strictly followed. The Union minister, however, admitted that “green firecrackers” would not be available this festival season.
Read more here.
Gujarat: Police arrest tribal activists, fearing protests during inauguration of Patel’s statue
Police in Gujarat arrested several tribal activists in Narmada district on Tuesday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a statue of Vallabhbhai Patel. The activists were detained in Kevadia, Rajpipla and Dediapada talukas. The Statue of Unity, built at a cost of about Rs 3,000 crore, and at at height of 182 metres, will be the tallest in the world.
Read more here.
Goa: Amid reports of poor health, Chief Minister’s Office releases image of Manohar Parrikar
Amidst intense speculation about the health status of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and questions raised by the Congress over the past week, his office on Tuesday released a picture of him chairing a meeting of the Investment Promotion Board held at his residence.
Read more here.
Vijay Mallya’s plea seeking stay on ED’s attempt to list him as fugitive economic offender rejected
A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday dismissed businessman Vijay Mallya’s petition seeking a stay on the Enforcement Directorate’s attempt to declare him a fugitive economic offender.
Read more here.