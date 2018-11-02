Top News: ULFA(I) denies responsibility for murder of five people in Assam’s Tinsukia district
The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) on Friday said it had no role in the killing of five people in Tinsukia district of Assam on Thursday, while the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that it is monitoring the rift between the government and the Reserve Bank of India.
In Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, unidentified gunmen shot dead Bharatiya Janata Party state Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar around 8 pm on Thursday.
Dantewada killings: Maoists claim they did not know journalists were accompanying policemen
“Journalists are our friends not our enemies,” said the handwritten note, signed by Sainath, the secretary of the Darbha Divisional Committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). The note was dated October 31.
#MeToo is ‘watershed moment’, says Tata Group after former employee complains of sexual harassment
The Tata Group has responded to a former employee’s allegations of sexual harassment against former Taj Hotels Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Sarna. The group termed the #MeToo movement as a “watershed moment occurring across the country and the world” and that they “hear” Anjuli Pandit and “recognise the opportunity to raise the bar”.
TN allows bursting of firecrackers from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm on Diwali
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that firecrackers can be burst in the state from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm on Diwali, PTI reported. People in the state will celebrate Diwali on November 6. The government asked people to burst firecrackers with low decibel and pollution levels and to avoid exploding them near hospitals and places of worship.
Sensex rises over 500 points, Nifty above 10,500 in early morning trade
Indian indices surged in early trade on Friday on the back of gains in shares of oil marketing companies, as well as positive cues from other Asian markets. At 10.22 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 540.60 points up at 34,972.57. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was up 169.55 points at 10,550.
Some politicians who are part of an alliance against Modi may join him after 2019 polls: Ram Madhav
Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav claimed on Thursday that some of those who are forming an alliance to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 General Elections may join him later.
#MeToo: MJ Akbar raped me in 1994, journalist alleges in Washington Post
In a first-person article in The Washington Post on Thursday, a journalist who now lives in the United States alleged that former Union Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar raped her in 1994 when she worked with him at the Asian Age.
Ahead of sanctions, India says it is engaged with US on import of oil from Iran
India on Thursday reiterated that it was engaged with the United States, Iran and other stakeholders regarding the American sanctions on import of oil from Tehran, PTI reported. The US administration’s renewed sanctions on Iran are set to come into effect on November 5.
ULFA(I) denies role in Assam killings
The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) on Friday said it had no role in the killing of five people in Tinsukia district of Assam on Thursday. One person was injured in the attack. Romel Asom, a member of the militant organisation’s publicity department, issued a press release denying responsibility for the murders.
Centre-RBI rift: IMF says it is against government interference in independence of central banks
The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that it is monitoring the rift between the government and the Reserve Bank of India. The statement came days after reports claimed the government was undermining the central bank’s authority.
JD(U) refutes ally’s claim that Nitish Kumar will not be CM after 2020 Assembly polls
The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday rubbished Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha’s claim that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will relinquish his post after the 2020 Assembly elections. A Janata Dal (United) spokesperson said Kumar would continue in the post for as long as the people of Bihar want him to.
ISRO case: Former labour contractor who was falsely accused of espionage dies
SK Sharma, one of the six men falsely accused in the Indian Space Research Organisation spying case, died on Thursday, reports said. He was suffering from esophageal cancer. The former labour contractor’s civil defamation suit against the Kerala government and the state police – in which he sought a compensation of Rs 55 lakh for being tortured – had reached the Supreme Court.
J&K: BJP state Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother gunned down in Kishtwar, say police
Unidentified gunmen on Thursday shot dead Bharatiya Janata Party state Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar at around 8 pm while they were on their way home, multiple reports said. State BJP General Secretary Ashok Kaul said two gunmen had carried out the attack.
Bhima Koregaon: Inquiry panel penalises Hindutva leader’s lawyer for appearing late at hearing
The Bhima Koregaon Commission of Inquiry on Thursday fined Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote’s laywer Niteen Pradhan Rs 25,000 after he was three hours late for a hearing, causing a delay in the cross-examination of a witness. Pradhan, who was held in the Bombay High Court because of another case, was told to pay the penalty to the Tata Memorial Hospital and submit a receipt to the commission.
