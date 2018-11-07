A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi air quality improves to ‘very poor’ a day before Diwali: The Air Quality Index on Tuesday touched 400 at 10 am, just one point below ‘severe’, but improved to 320 by the evening. Faizabad district will be renamed Ayodhya, airport will be named after Ram, says Adityanath: Soon after the announcement, the Gujarat government said it wants to rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati. Delhi Police file three cases over brawl between BJP and AAP workers at Signature Bridge inauguration: Aam Aadmi Party legislator Amanatullah Khan was booked for “pushing” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. US exempts India from certain sanctions related to development of Chabahar port in Iran: Sanctions on Iranian oil will be imposed gradually as I do not want to shock the market, says Trump. Bhima Koregaon case accused Arun Ferreira alleges he was beaten by police in custody on Sunday: The Pune Sessions Court has extended the judicial custody of Ferreira, Sudha Bhardwaj and Vernon Gonsalves by 14 days. RSS supporter arrested for circulating fake photographs of police attacking him in Sabarimala: Protestors heckled a woman near the temple but let her go after she showed age proof. Surat Home Guards officer and assistant suspended after 25 women accuse them of sexual harassment: The women have alleged that Somnath Singh Gherwal and Bhavna Kantharia would demand sexual favours and money to process transfer requests. Centre and RBI must listen to each other and respect each other’s turf, says Raghuram Rajan: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed that Narendra Modi needs Rs 3.6 lakh crore from the central bank to ‘fix the mess his theories created’. Data from ‘almost all’ banks in Pakistan stolen in security breach, says counter-intelligence agency: Cyber Crimes Wing Director Mohammad Shoaib did not say when the breach occurred. Facebook admits it did not do enough to stop spread of hate speech against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar: The company said it has since taken action against 64,000 pieces of content published from the country for violating its hate speech policies.