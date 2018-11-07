The big news: ‘Very poor’ air of Delhi-NCR gears up for Diwali night, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Gujarat government said it wants to rename Ahmedabad to Karnavati, and Delhi police filed cases after AAP-BJP clashes at a bridge inauguration.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi air quality improves to ‘very poor’ a day before Diwali: The Air Quality Index on Tuesday touched 400 at 10 am, just one point below ‘severe’, but improved to 320 by the evening.
- Faizabad district will be renamed Ayodhya, airport will be named after Ram, says Adityanath: Soon after the announcement, the Gujarat government said it wants to rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati.
- Delhi Police file three cases over brawl between BJP and AAP workers at Signature Bridge inauguration: Aam Aadmi Party legislator Amanatullah Khan was booked for “pushing” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.
- US exempts India from certain sanctions related to development of Chabahar port in Iran: Sanctions on Iranian oil will be imposed gradually as I do not want to shock the market, says Trump.
- Bhima Koregaon case accused Arun Ferreira alleges he was beaten by police in custody on Sunday: The Pune Sessions Court has extended the judicial custody of Ferreira, Sudha Bhardwaj and Vernon Gonsalves by 14 days.
- RSS supporter arrested for circulating fake photographs of police attacking him in Sabarimala: Protestors heckled a woman near the temple but let her go after she showed age proof.
- Surat Home Guards officer and assistant suspended after 25 women accuse them of sexual harassment: The women have alleged that Somnath Singh Gherwal and Bhavna Kantharia would demand sexual favours and money to process transfer requests.
- Centre and RBI must listen to each other and respect each other’s turf, says Raghuram Rajan: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed that Narendra Modi needs Rs 3.6 lakh crore from the central bank to ‘fix the mess his theories created’.
- Data from ‘almost all’ banks in Pakistan stolen in security breach, says counter-intelligence agency: Cyber Crimes Wing Director Mohammad Shoaib did not say when the breach occurred.
- Facebook admits it did not do enough to stop spread of hate speech against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar: The company said it has since taken action against 64,000 pieces of content published from the country for violating its hate speech policies.