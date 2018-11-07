Top news: Delhi air shows improvement on Diwali morning
The biggest stories of the day.
Delhi’s air quality improved further to the “poor” category on Wednesday morning ahead of Diwali festivities. The air in the city was “very poor” on Tuesday and “severe” on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India has declined a Right-To-Information request to know the cost of shredding the currency notes that returned to banks after being demonetised in 2016, and the Delhi Police has filed three cases in connection with the clashes between workers of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.
Here are the biggest stories of the day:
Live updates
Delhi: Air quality improves to ‘poor’ ahead of Diwali celebrations
The air quality in Delhi improved to the “poor” category on Wednesday morning, from “very poor” a day earlier. The Air Quality Index was recorded at 268 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Authorities have warned of a spike in the pollution levels after Diwali on Wednesday even if “partially toxic crackers” are burnt compared to last year.
Read more here.
RBI refuses to tell how much it spent on shredding demonetised currency notes
The Reserve Bank of India has declined a Right-To-Information request to know the cost of shredding the currency notes that returned to banks after being demonetised in 2016. The central bank told the RTI applicant that the information was unavailable and providing it would “disproportionately divert its resources”.
Read more here.
Maharashtra seeks central assistance of Rs 7,000 crore as drought relief
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the government will request the Centre for financial assistance of Rs 7,000 crore to help in drought mitigation. A proposal will be sent to the Union government on Wednesday, he said.
Read more here.
Gujarat: ‘We are ready to rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati,’ says deputy chief minister
Hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath announced that the state’s Faizabad district will be renamed Ayodhya, the Gujarat government on Tuesday said it would consider changing Ahmedabad’s name to Karnavati.
Read more here.
Delhi Police file three cases over brawl between BJP and AAP workers at bridge inauguration
The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed three cases in connection with the clashes between workers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge in the city on Sunday, PTI reported.
Read more here.