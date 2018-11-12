Top news: Union minister Ananth Kumar dies at 59
Union minister Ananth Kumar died in Bengaluru early on Monday. The government declared three days of mourning and a holiday in Karnataka on Monday. Kumar will be given a state funeral.
Chhattisgarh went to the polls from 7 am on Monday, including in Maoist areas such as Bastar. Around 1 lakh security personnel were deployed to ensure peaceful polling in the state.
Avni killing: Tigress was facing away from hunter when shot at, suggests post-mortem witness report
Avni, the “man-eating” tigress, was “facing away” from the shooter when he shot at her, The Indian Express reported on Monday, citing the post-mortem witness report. This contradicts the Maharashtra forest department’s earlier claim that the animal was shot dead in self-defence as she charged at the shooter.The report also said that the dart found in Avni’s left thigh did not show any impact of being “fired from a syringe projector [tranquillising gun]”.
Tamil Nadu: 22-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping Adivasi girl in Dharmapuri district
The Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday arrested one of the men accused of raping a 16-year-old Adivasi girl in Dharmapuri district last week. The girl died on Saturday, five days after the alleged assault. The accused was identified as 22-year-old Sathish. The police are still looking for an accused identified as Ramesh.
Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier killed in third sniper attack along Line of Control in as many days
A soldier of the Indian Army was allegedly killed by a Pakistani sniper along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. This was the third such incident in as many days.
Arun Jaitley hits out at ‘critics and cynics’ who say that GST slowed India’s growth
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday hit out at “critics and cynics” who said that the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax led to an economic slowdown. Jaitley said the “disruptionist” impact on growth lasted only two quarters, as he called the new indirect tax structure a “monumental reform”.
Tamil Nadu puts 13 districts on high alert with cyclonic storm Gaja expected to intensify
At least 32 revenue districts under 13 districts have been put on high alert in Tamil Nadu with a cyclonic storm expected to hit the state on November 15. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has directed the administration to remain vigilant and four high-level meetings have already been held to discuss preventive measures, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Disaster Management RB Udayakumar on Sunday.
Union minister and BJP leader Ananth Kumar dies at 59, will get state funeral
Union minister and six-time Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ananth Kumar died at a hospital in Bengaluru early on Monday. The 59-year-old was suffering from cancer and was earlier treated at a hospital in New York.
Chhattisgarh elections: Voting in first phase of polls begins amid Maoist threat
Chhattisgarh on Monday went to the polls amid tight security after a spate of Maoist attacks. The first phase of voting is being held in 18 seats across eight districts, including in multiple suspected Maoist hotbeds. A blast was reported in Katekalyan block of Dantewada early this morning, before voting began.
Haryana says it is unfair to blame its farmers for Delhi’s poor air
Haryana’s chief secretary said on Sunday that it was unfair to blame the state for Delhi’s poor air quality, as its farmers have negligible role in the air pollution in the National Capital Region. There has been a reduction in the amount of crop residue burnt by farmers this year, said DS Dhesi.
Supreme Court to examine CVC’s inquiry report against CBI Director Alok Verma on Monday
The Supreme Court on Monday will examine the Central Vigilance Commission’s preliminary inquiry report into allegations of corruption against Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma. The court on October 26 had given the commission two weeks to complete its inquiry and had appointed former Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik to supervise it.
