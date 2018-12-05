Top news: VVIP chopper deal alleged middleman Christian Michel to be produced before court today
The biggest stories of the day.
Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, is set to be produced in a local court in Delhi after he was extradited to India from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night. The Central Bureau of Investigation questioned him through the night at the agency’s headquarters in Delhi.
A single-member commission conducting inquiries into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has directed the media to not telecast or report any news related to her death.
Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday morning launched the country’s heaviest satellite GSAT-11.
Live updates
Tamil Nadu: Panel investigating Jayalalithaa’s death issues gag order on media
A commission conducting inquiries into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has ordered the media to not telecast or report any news related to her death.
Read more here.
Christian Michel, alleged middleman in AgustaWestland deal, extradited to India
Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, was extradited to India from the United Arab Emirates late on Tuesday. He will be produced before a local court on Wednesday morning.
Read more here.
ISRO launches India’s heaviest satellite GSAT-11, will help to enhance broadband services
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday successfully launched the country’s heaviest satellite GSAT-11 aboard an Arianespace rocket from the French Guiana. Weighing about 5,845 kg, the satellite will aim to enhance broadband services in the country.
Read more here.
Mid-day meal scheme: Supreme Court fines five states and Delhi for lapses in implementation
The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed a fine on five states and Delhi, saying that they had not taken the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in schools seriously. The court fined Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir Rs 1 lakh each.
Read more here.
‘Ensure Women’s Reservation Bill is passed in Parliament’: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to Modi
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the Women’s Reservation Bill – seeking 33% reservation for women in state Legislative Assemblies and Parliament – is passed in Parliament.
Read more here.