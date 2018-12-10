Top news: Opposition to meet in Delhi today to chart course for 2019 General Elections
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has taken a dig at the Opposition ahead of a meeting in New Delhi on Monday in which the parties will discuss ways to form of an anti-BJP alliance.
The Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in the United Kingdom will rule on Monday if businessman Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi urged state governments run by the Congress and its allies to pass a resolution calling on the Centre to ensure the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.
J&K Assembly dissolution: Supreme Court dismisses BJP leader’s plea challenging governor’s order
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s decision to dissolve the state Assembly. A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjay Kishan Koul said it was not inclined to interfere with the decision.
BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha refuses to attend NDA meeting, may quit alliance today
Rashtriya Lok Samta Party President Upendra Kushwaha on Monday said he would not attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in New Delhi.
Noted historian Mushirul Hasan dies at 71
Historian Mushirul Hasan, a former vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia university and director general of the National Archives of India, died on Monday morning. He was 71.
BJP MP asks why murdered inspector did not act on cow-slaughter complaint
A Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian from Uttar Pradesh on Sunday said the police team investigating last week’s mob violence in Bulandshahr district should also find out why a police inspector killed in the attack had not taken action on a complaint about alleged cow slaughter and smuggling, The Indian Express reported.
Sensex loses nearly 600 points after exit polls predict mixed results for BJP in state elections
Indian share markets on Monday lost major ground after exit polls on Friday predicted mixed results for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly elections held in recent weeks.
‘Who is their PM candidate?’ asks BJP ahead of Opposition meeting in Delhi
UK court set to decide if Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India
Women’s Reservation Bill: Rahul Gandhi urges Congress CMs to call on Centre to pass legislation
Modi government must pay heed to RBI for financial stability, says outgoing IMF chief economist
Outgoing International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Maurice Obstfeld on Sunday said it was important for the Indian government to pay heed to the Reserve Bank of India’s advice to maintain financial stability, PTI reported.
New Delhi: DMK leader MK Stalin visits Sonia and Rahul Gandhi ahead of key Opposition meeting
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader MK Stalin met United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Sunday.
Jammu and Kashmir: Top Hizbul Mujahideen recruiter arrested in Kishtwar, say police
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested Hizbul Mujahideen militant Reyaz Ahmed of Sounder in Kishtwar, PTI reported. Ahmed was a “hardcore motivator” who used to influence young people to join the group, the police added.