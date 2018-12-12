Top news: Congress wins most seats in MP but is still two short of half-way mark
Other headlines: Modi said he accepted the people’s mandate, and Congress will choose its CM candidates on Wednesday.
Counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh elections ended early on Wednesday, with the Congress winning 114 of the state’s 230 seats. The party is reportedly in talks with Independents and others to cobble together a majority.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night said he accepted the people’s mandate in the five states where results have been announced. He praised his party workers and said the results would help them work even harder for the country.
Madhya Pradesh election results: Congress wins 114 seats, BJP trails at 109
The Congress on Wednesday emerged the single largest party in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, winning 114 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had ruled the state for 15 years, won 109 seats. The half-way mark in the state is 116. The Election Commission declared the final results almost 24 hours after the counting of votes began for the 230-seat Assembly.
Rajasthan Assembly elections: Congress legislature party to meet today to discuss CM pick
The Congress Legislature Party in Rajasthan will meet on Wednesday morning to discuss who will be the new chief minister after the party finished ahead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. The Congress finished just two short of the majority mark, at 99, in the swing state, with the BJP winning 73 seats.
Bhima Koregaon: SC defers hearing of plea against refusal of time for police to file chargesheet
The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing of the Maharashtra government’s petition challenging the Bombay High Court’s refusal to extend the 90-day limit for filing a chargesheet in the Bhima-Koregaon case. The Pune Police had arrested five activists on June 6 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged role in the violence in Bhima-Koregaon on January 1.
Rajasthan election results: 13 of 19 BJP ministers lose their seats
Thirteen of 19 ministers from the outgoing Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Rajasthan lost the Assembly elections on Tuesday. Some of the big names who were defeated are Agriculture Minister Prabhu Lal Saini, who lost to the Congress’ Pramod Bhaya by 34,063 votes in Anta in the state’s Baran district, Revenue Minister Amra Ram from Pachpadra in Barmer district, and Industries Minister Rajpal Singh from Jhotwara near Jaipur.
