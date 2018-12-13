Top news: Congress will focus on improving fiscal health in Madhya Pradesh, says Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said the party’s top priorities now would include improving the state’s fiscal health. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to announce the names of the chief ministers for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Thursday.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday won a vote of confidence after the MPs of her Conservative Party supported her, days after expressing disapproval of her Brexit policy and accusing her government of betraying the 2016 referendum result.
Jammu and Kashmir: Expelled BJP leader Gagan Bhagat claims party is anti-Dalit
Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Gagan Bhagat on Wednesday accused the saffron party of being anti-Dalit. Bhagat claimed he was victimised for being a Dalit and said the party’s recent defeats in five states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram – was because of this ideology, PTI reported.
In a first, Canada lists Khalistani extremism as a security concern
The Canadian government has listed Khalistani extremism among the threats the country is facing. This is the first time the country has mentioned Khalistani extremism in a federal report since its inception in 2013. The report said Sikh groups Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation are associated with terrorism and are listed as terrorist entities under Canada’s Criminal Code.
Madhya Pradesh’s fiscal health and exposing Narendra Modi are top priorities, says Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Congress state President Kamal Nath said his party will focus on improving the state’s fiscal health and exposing the prime minister for his policies such as the Goods and Services Tax regime and demonetisation. Nath, a nine-time Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, is among the front-runners for the post of chief minister. Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is another probable contender. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to announce his decision later on Thursday.
Assembly elections: Adityanath says Congress won through deceit
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday said the Congress won three states in the recently concluded Assembly elections through deceit. Adityanath had campaigned extensively for the Bharatiya Janata Party in four of the five states that went to the polls. “The Congress’ lies will start unravelling soon, and that will make our future battles even easier,” Adityanath told reporters in Patna while on his way back from Janakpur in Nepal.
UK: Prime Minister Theresa May survives confidence vote held by Conservative Party MPs
United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday won a vote of confidence after the MPs of her Conservative Party supported her 200 to 117. May secured 63% of the total vote and will not face a leadership challenge for a year. The vote was held days after 48 of her party’s MPs called for a secret ballot, expressing disapproval of the prime minister’s Brexit policy and accused her government of betraying the 2016 referendum result.
Sabarimala: Kerala HC directs police to remove some barricades from temple complex
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the state police to remove barricades from prime spots at the temple complex in Sabarimala. The court also told the police to lift some restrictions placed on pilgrims visiting the hill shrine, such as not letting them beyond Sharankutti, which is on the route to Sabarimala, after 11.30 pm. The prohibitory orders have been extended till December 16.
Telangana polls: Chief electoral officer denies that names of large number of voters were missing
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Wednesday dismissed reports of several names missing from the voters’ list for the recently-concluded Assembly elections. On December 7, when voting was held in the state, a controversy arose with a number of people taking to social media to complain that their names had been deleted from the electoral rolls. The chief electoral officer held a press conference later in the day and apologised for the missing names.
Zoramthanga to take oath as chief minister of Mizoram on Saturday, say reports
Mizo National Front chief Zoramthanga will take oath as the chief minister of Mizoram at noon on Saturday. His party won 26 seats in the 40-member Assembly in the elections held on November 28. The 74-year-old was the chief minister of the state between 1998 and 2008. He will succeed Lal Thanhawla, whose Congress party had been in power for two consecutive terms since 2008.
Faulty hip implants: Delhi HC refuses to urgently hear Johnson & Johnson’s plea
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused interim relief to multinational medical devices and pharmaceuticals manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, which had challenged the Indian government’s compensation formula for patients who received faulty hip implants. The court said the petition was neither urgent nor important.
