The big news: Noida firms asked to ensure staff do not offer namaz in parks, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka CM defended his remark on JD(S) worker’s murderers, and yoga guru Ramdev said he does not know who will be the next prime minister.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Ensure that your Muslim staff don’t offer namaz in parks,’ Noida Police tell companies: The police told companies they will be held liable if their employees do not comply.
- Karnataka CM defends statement asking that murderers of JD(S) worker be ‘killed mercilessly’: HD Kumaraswamy claimed murderers are given bail and other liberties under the justice system nowadays.
- ‘We cannot say who will become the next PM,’ says yoga guru Ramdev: Ramdev said the political situation in the country is very interesting, but he was not focusing on politics at the moment.
- State-owned banks to remain closed today in protest against Dena Bank merger: While most of the banks have already informed customers about the strike, private sector ones will function as usual.
- Sachin Pilot claims BJP’s decision to allot 17 seats to JD(U) in Bihar shows party’s insecurity: The Rajasthan deputy chief minister said the Congress will form the government after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
- Pregnant woman in Tamil Nadu contracts HIV after blood transfusion: The blood donor was HIV-positive and not informed of it.
- Delhi will implement odd-even scheme whenever required to combat air pollution, says CM Arvind Kejriwal: He also urged the central government to call a meeting of neighbouring states to help reduce pollution as ‘air has no boundary’.
- Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi for reportedly ignoring BJP worker’s question: A poll booth worker had asked Modi during an interaction why the middle class did not get any incentive from the Centre.
- Guatemalan boy becomes second child to die in US border patrol custody in December: The eight-year-old immigrant boy reportedly crossed into the US with his father via El Paso in Texas on December 18 and was taken into custody on December 23.
- In Christmas message, Pope Francis calls for peace in warring Syria and Yemen: The pontiff wished for fraternity among individuals of every country and culture.