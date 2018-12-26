A look at the headlines right now:

‘Ensure that your Muslim staff don’t offer namaz in parks,’ Noida Police tell companies: The police told companies they will be held liable if their employees do not comply. Karnataka CM defends statement asking that murderers of JD(S) worker be ‘killed mercilessly’: HD Kumaraswamy claimed murderers are given bail and other liberties under the justice system nowadays. ‘We cannot say who will become the next PM,’ says yoga guru Ramdev: Ramdev said the political situation in the country is very interesting, but he was not focusing on politics at the moment. State-owned banks to remain closed today in protest against Dena Bank merger: While most of the banks have already informed customers about the strike, private sector ones will function as usual. Sachin Pilot claims BJP’s decision to allot 17 seats to JD(U) in Bihar shows party’s insecurity: The Rajasthan deputy chief minister said the Congress will form the government after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Pregnant woman in Tamil Nadu contracts HIV after blood transfusion: The blood donor was HIV-positive and not informed of it. Delhi will implement odd-even scheme whenever required to combat air pollution, says CM Arvind Kejriwal: He also urged the central government to call a meeting of neighbouring states to help reduce pollution as ‘air has no boundary’. Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi for reportedly ignoring BJP worker’s question: A poll booth worker had asked Modi during an interaction why the middle class did not get any incentive from the Centre. Guatemalan boy becomes second child to die in US border patrol custody in December: The eight-year-old immigrant boy reportedly crossed into the US with his father via El Paso in Texas on December 18 and was taken into custody on December 23. In Christmas message, Pope Francis calls for peace in warring Syria and Yemen: The pontiff wished for fraternity among individuals of every country and culture.