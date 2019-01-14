Top news: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over surveillance order
The biggest stories of the day.
The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Centre six weeks to respond to a batch of petitions filed against an earlier order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing 10 central agencies to monitor any “information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer”.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the alliance between Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party will have no impact on the politics of the state. “It is good that both these parties have come together. It will help us to effectively wipe them off,” the BJP leader said.
Meanwhile, the Congress in Karnataka has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading and luring three Congress MLAs to camp in a hotel in Mumbai.
Live updates
SC issues notice to Centre on pleas against Centre’s order allowing agencies to monitor computer
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a batch of petitions filed against a December 20 order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing 10 central agencies to monitor any “information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer”.
Read more here.
1984 anti-Sikh violence: SC asks for CBI’s response to Sajjan Kumar’s appeal against conviction
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Delhi government to seek its response to an appeal by former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar against his sentencing in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.
Read more here.
‘Politicians should not interfere in other fields,’ says Nitin Gadkari at Marathi literary meet
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said politicians should refrain from interfering in fields of literature and education.
Read more here.
Chennai Police arrest two men who linked CM Palaniswami to robbery at Jayalalithaa’s estate in 2017
A special team of the Chennai Police in Delhi on Sunday arrested two men who had sought to link Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami to the robbery attempt at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanadu estate in April 2017.
Read more here.
Assam: Singer of BJP’s 2016 campaign song offers to return fee to protest Citizenship Bill
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who sang the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election campaign song in the state, offered to return the fee to the party to protest the saffron party-led government’s controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Read more here.
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s daughter stages protest against his remarks on Rabri Devi
Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan’s daughter on Sunday staged a protest against her father, demanding that he withdraw his comment on former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.
Read more here.
Adityanath says SP-BSP alliance will have no impact on Uttar Pradesh politics
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday said the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh will have no impact on the politics of the state. “The alliance means giving power to people who are corrupt, anarchic elements and have casteist mentality,” the chief minister said in Lucknow. “It is good that both these parties have come together. It will help us to effectively wipe them off.”
Read more here.
Fuel prices increase again, petrol costs Rs 70.13 in Delhi
The prices of petrol and diesel increased on Monday, with a litre of petrol costing Rs 70.13 in Delhi marking an increase by 38 paise. A litre of diesel cost Rs 64.18 in the national Capital, going up 49 paise.
Read more here.
Gujarat to implement upper-caste quota from Monday, says CM Vijay Rupani
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday announced that the state government would implement the 10% reservation for the economically backward among upper castes in education and government jobs starting Monday. The state government, in a press release said, Gujarat was the first to implement the “historic and revolutionary legislation”, which President Ram Nath Kovind had signed on Sunday.
Read more here.
Karnataka: Congress claims three of its MLAs camping at a Mumbai hotel with BJP leaders
Karnataka Water Resources minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was indulging in horse-trading and had lured three of its MLAs to camp at a Mumbai hotel. Shivakumar said the development was part of BJP’s “Operation Lotus” which is aimed at ousting the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government in the state.
Read more here.
Director Rajkumar Hirani accused of sexually assaulting employee, reports ‘Huffington Post’
Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been accused of sexually assaulting a former employee of his production company, according to a media report. An unidentified woman claimed in an email complaint that Hirani had “sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018”.
Read more here.
CBI row: Congress demands removal of Chief Vigilance Commissioner, says he is acting ‘like a puppet’
The Congress on Sunday demanded the removal of Chief Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary, alleging that he had acted “like a puppet” in the hands of the government in the row surrounding the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Read more here.