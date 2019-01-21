Top news: PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi gives up Indian citizenship, surrenders passport
Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has reportedly surrendered his Indian citizenship and passport to authorities in Antigua and Barbuda. Choksi, who fled India in January 2018, is accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank.
The Congress again criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Rafale jet deal and claimed that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks on “corporate warfare” had “conclusively proved that this is a government of the suited-booted, for the suited-booted and by the suited-booted”.
The Sabarimala temple closed on Sunday after a pilgrimage season punctuated by protests over the entry of women of menstruating age into the shrine. The BJP also called off its 49-day-long hunger strike in front of the state Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.
Casteism is a blot on democracy, people don’t want to admit it: Jignesh Mevani
Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Sunday said the annihilation of caste and corruption remain the two biggest challenges facing the country. “Casteism is a blot on democracy,” Mevani said at the 9th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad organised by MIT World Peace University in Pune. “People do not want to admit and acknowledge issues of casteism. But it’s a reality that everyday, Dalit women are raped and individuals are murdered due to their caste in various parts of India.”
West Bengal: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha pulls out of alliance with BJP
The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has said it would end its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government and expressed interest in joining a third-party alliance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. GJM President Binay Tamang wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informing her of the decision.
CBI row: CJI recuses himself from hearing plea against appointment of Nageswara Rao as interim chief
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday recused himself from hearing a petition challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The plea was filed by non-governmental organisation Common Cause earlier this month.
Oxfam inequality report: Wealth of Indian billionaires grew by Rs 2,200 crore a day in 2018
The wealth of Indian billionaires rose by Rs 2,200 crore a day last year, with the top 1% of the country’s richest getting richer by 39% as against a 3% increase in wealth for the bottom-half of the population, according to a study by Oxfam released on Monday. The document, released before the start of the five-day World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos, said 13.6 crore Indians, who make up the poorest 10% of the country, have remained in debt since 2004.
PNB scam: Mehul Choksi surrenders Indian passport in Antigua
Businessman Mehul Choksi, who is accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank, has surrendered his Indian citizenship and passport to authorities in Antigua and Barbuda. Choksi had fled India in January 2018, a few weeks before the Rs 13,600-crore scam came to light. In August, he claimed he had “lawfully applied” to become a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda to expand his business interests in the Caribbean.
Jat leaders threaten to vote for Mayawati if BJP government does not grant quota: Report
Jat leaders from across the country on Sunday warned the Bharatiya Janata Party that they would vote for its rivals if the Centre did not comply with their demands for reservation for their community. Jat leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh united under the banner of the All India Jat Arakshan Bachao Maha Andolan.
Appointment of former Jaitley aide as Central Information Commissioner questioned by activists
Activists have questioned the recent appointment of former Law Secretary Suresh Chandra as a central information commissioner, terming it an “arbitrary process” since he had not applied for the post. According to documents released by the Department of Personnel and Training, Chandra’s name was not on the list of 280 applicants to the post. However, he was among the 14 names that were short-listed.
Citizenship Bill: BJP ally Janata Dal (United) to vote against it in Rajya Sabha
Bharatiya Janata Party ally Janata Dal (United) on Sunday said it would oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha had passed the controversial bill on January 8. “We have decided to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, because it is against the spirit of Assamese ‘asmita’,” said JD(U) national general secretary KC Tyagi.
Panel investigating Sasikala’s prison facilities finds drug abuse, mobile phone use high there
An investigation into alleged irregularities at the Bengaluru Central Prison has found that drug abuse and use of mobile phones was rampant there. The inquiry, led by Indian Administrative Services officer Vinay Kumar, found several lapses in the overall prison conditions and had submitted its recommendations to the Karnataka government last year.
Jallikattu: Two killed, 43 injured during bull-taming event in Viralimalai
Two people were killed and 43 others were injured during a jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu’s Viralimalai on Sunday. The event was organised by the state’s Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, allegedly to “set a record”, and flagged off by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Rafale deal: Congress claims Sitharaman’s corporate warfare comments prove corruption
The Congress on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Rafale jet deal and claimed Defence Minster Nirmala Sitharaman’s comments about “corporate warfare” proved that the Narendra Modi-led government had given preference to corporate interests over national interest.
Meghalaya: Navy suspends efforts to pull out decomposed body of trapped miner
The Indian Navy on Sunday abandoned efforts to pull out the decomposed body of a miner it spotted last week inside a coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, citing too much disintegration.
NSUI’s Shahjahanpur district president booked for allegedly molesting, threatening student
The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked Irfan Hussain, the Shahjahanpur district president of the National Students’ Union of India, for allegedly threatening a student who complained of molestation. The NSUI is the student wing of the Congress.
Sabarimala: Shrine closes as pilgrimage season comes to an end amid protests
The Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala closed on Sunday, marking the culmination of the 67-day-long annual pilgrimage season marked by massive protests over the entry of women of menstruating age.
Jammu and Kashmir: BJP and ‘some friends’ will form stable government after polls, claims Ram Madhav
Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said the BJP and “some friends” will form a stable government after Assembly elections are held in the state.
US: Man charged with hate crime for punching Sikh store owner, trying to steal his turban
A Sikh man working at a convenience store in the United States was attacked in an alleged hate crime last week. Harwinder Singh Dodd was kicked and punched in his face at the store in the state of Oregon.
Rahul Gandhi writes to Manipur journalist detained under National Security Act, offers support
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has condemned the detention of Manipur journalist Kishore Chandra Wangkhem under the National Security Act.
J&K: ‘Fanatic elements’ are targeting Muslims in Jammu region, claims Mehbooba Mufti
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday claimed that “fanatic elements” were threatening Muslims in the Jammu region, and warned of “dangerous consequences” if the administration does not address the problem.
