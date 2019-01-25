Top news: Supreme Court agrees to examine validity of upper-caste quota law
The biggest stories of the day.
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre after a plea was filed against its decision to introduce 10% reservation for the economically weak among upper castes.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday began searching the Rohtak home of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with alleged irregularities in land allocation.
Late on Thursday, the Indian Space Research Organisation undertook its first mission of 2019, successfully launching military imaging satellite Microsat-R and Kalamsat, a satellite built by students.
Live updates
Upper-caste quota: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, says it will examine validity of law
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre after a plea was filed against its decision to introduce 10% reservation for the economically weak among upper castes. The court said it would examine the matter. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna heard a slew of petitions challenging the Constitutional amendments, which came into force on January 14.
Read more here.
Iconic Hindi writer Krishna Sobti dies at 93
Renowned Hindi writer Krishna Sobti died in New Delhi on Friday. She was 93. Sobti, best known for her 1966 novel Mitro Marjani, won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1980 for her novel Zindaginama. Some of her other novels are Daar Se Bichhuri, Surajmukhi Andhere Ke and Yaaron Ke Yaar.
Read more here.
Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the constitutional validity of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in its entirety. The code provides for a legal framework to resolve insolvency cases and release non-performing assets quickly.
Read more here.
‘Tainted life partner’: Sushil Modi cites Robert Vadra’s land deals in criticism of Priyanka Gandhi
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday criticised the Congress’ induction of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into active politics by launching an attack on her husband Robert Vadra. Modi described Robert Vadra, who is being investigated by several government agencies for allegedly dubious land deals, as a “tainted life partner”.
Read more here.
Gujarat: Crocodiles being relocated to make way for seaplane service to Statue of Unity, says report
The Gujarat forest department has started relocating crocodiles from two ponds on the Sardar Sarovar Dam premises on the Narmada river to enable authorities to start a seaplane service at the Statue of Unity, reports said on Friday. There are close to 500 mugger, or marsh, crocodiles (Crocodylus palustris) in the ponds. These animals are among the most endangered species and fall under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act. Fifteen reptiles have been removed so far.
Read more here.
Manesar land scam: CBI searches Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s home in Rohtak
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday began searching the Rohtak home of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with alleged irregularities in land allocation, ANI reported. The agency is also conducting searches at over 30 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region in connection with the scam.
Read more here.
Congress warns Centre of protests inside Parliament if it presents a full budget on February 1
The Congress on Thursday warned the Bharatiya Janata Party of protests inside and outside Parliament if the Centre presents a full budget on February 1, instead of a vote on account. Congress leader Manish Tewari, addressing a press conference, said such a step would be a “blatant violation of Constitutional propriety”, as the government’s term will end just 56 days into the 2019-’20 financial year, The Hindu reported.
Read more here.
Goa: Drinking and cooking on beaches to attract fines up to Rs 10,000, imprisonment
The Goa government on Thursday approved amendments to the Tourist Trade Act that will allow authorities to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 or jail tourists who cause “public nuisance”. Tourists defying the law in large groups face a fine of Rs 10,000.
Read more here.
Jayanti Bhanushali murder: Gujarat Police arrest two aides of former BJP MLA Chhabil Patel
The Gujarat Police on Thursday arrested two aides of former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Chhabil Patel in connection with the murder of ex-BJP legislator Jayanti Bhanushali. Bhanushali was killed on a moving train on January 8. Patel left the country hours after the murder.
Read more here.
Uttar Pradesh: BSP leader booked for offering prize for BJP MLA’s head after Mayawati insult
The police on Thursday filed a criminal case against Bahujan Samaj Party leader Vijay Yadav at the Civil Lines police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad for allegedly offering a prize of Rs 50 lakh for the head of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sadhana Singh. Yadav, a former MLA, had made the remark on Monday after Singh said BSP chief Mayawati was “worse than a eunuch”.
Read more here.
ISRO launches military satellite Microsat-R, student-built Kalamsat
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday night undertook its first mission of 2019, successfully launching military imaging satellite Microsat-R and Kalamsat, a satellite built by students. The satellites were launched at 11.37 pm on Thursday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
Read more here.