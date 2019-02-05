Top news: Supreme Court to hear CBI’s plea against West Bengal government today
The Supreme Court will hear the Central Bureau of Investigation’s petition against the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government on Tuesday. Banerjee’s sit-in protest in Kolkata against the CBI entered the third day on Tuesday.
Academic Anand Teltumbde moved the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.
Businessman Vijay Mallya said he will appeal against the United Kingdom’s decision to approve his extradition to India.
Mamata Banerjee continues ‘dharna’ in Kolkata, Supreme Court to hear CBI appeal today
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s protest against the Central Bureau of Investigation to “save the Constitution” continued in Kolkata’s Esplanade on Tuesday morning. The Supreme Court is set to hear the agency’s appeal against the state government and Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar later on Tuesday.
Bhima Koregaon: Academic Anand Teltumbde moves Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail
Academic Anand Teltumbde on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Teltumbde is being investigated in connection with the violence that broke out on January 1, 2018 in Bhima Koregaon near Pune.
Centre does not have data on impact of demonetisation on employment, minister tells Lok Sabha
The government does not have data on the impact of demonetisation on jobs in the unorganised sector, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Andhra Pradesh: Amit Shah says the doors of NDA are permanently closed for Chandrababu Naidu
Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Monday said the doors of the National Democratic Alliance were permanently closed for Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Shah called the Andhra Pradesh chief minister the “U-turn CM of the country”.
Vijay Mallya’s extradition: Businessman to initiate appeal against UK government’s order
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has said he will appeal against the United Kingdom’s decision on Monday to approve his extradition to India. On December 10, 2018, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London had ordered his extradition after firing merit in the charges filed against Mallya.