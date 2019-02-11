Top news: Chandrababu Naidu holds day-long hunger strike demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
Congress’ Uttar Pradesh general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Lucknow on Monday, her first trip to the state after fomally joining politics last month.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath constituted a Special Investigation Death to look into the multiple deaths that occurred after people consumed illicit liquor in Saharanpur and Kushinagar districts of the state.
Citizenship Bill: Six women injured after protestors clash with police at women’s market in Imphal
At least six women were injured when police fired tear gas shells at a group of people who had gathered to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Manipur’s capital Imphal on Sunday. The protests were organised at the Ima Keithel or Mother’s Market, where all the vendors are women.
Rafale deal: Centre dropped anti-corruption clauses in agreement, says report
The Narendra Modi-led central government waived off critical provisions for anti-corruption penalties and overruled the recommendations from financial advisers for an escrow account for the Prime Minister’s Office days before signing the Rafale jet deal with France, a media report said on Monday.
Unemployment: Former statistical commission chief denies Centre’s claim that report is a ‘draft’
The former acting chairperson of the National Statistical Commission on Sunday denied the Centre’s claim that the unreleased unemployment survey was merely a draft. PC Mohanan said that the report, which showed that unemployment was at 6.1%, its highest level in 45 years, was final once the commission approved it.
Delhi: Chandrababu Naidu begins hunger strike demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu started a day-long strike in Delhi on Monday demanding special status for his state. The “Dharma Porata Deeksha”, or protest for justice, started at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan on Monday morning and is expected to go on till 8 pm. “Andhra Pradesh can survive only if it is given a special status,” Naidu said at the venue of the strike.
Karnataka: BJP’s Yeddyurappa admits voice in audio clip is his, but claims Kumaraswamy doctored it
Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party President BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday admitted that the voice in an audio clip Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy released last week belonged to him. However, Yeddyurappa alleged that Kumaraswamy “doctored” the clip.
First batch of Chinook military helicopters arrives in India
The first four of the 15 Chinook military helicopters arrived at Gujarat’s Mundra port on Sunday. The helicopters, made by American aerospace company Boeing, will be used for transporting troops, fuel, artillery and equipment. The Chinook is also used during humanitarian and disaster relief operations for mass evacuation missions.
Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath sets up SIT to look into deaths caused by drinking spurious liquor
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday set up a five-member Special Investigation Team to look into the deaths caused by consumption of illicit liquor in the state. An official government spokesperson said the team will make a detailed inquiry in the incidents in Saharanpur and Kushinagar that took place last week.
Jharkhand: At least 50 children fall ill after consuming religious offering at school
At least 50 children fell ill in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district on Sunday after consuming a religious offering. Students of a school in Ita village, aged between six and seven, ate the offering made during Saraswati Puja at the school, and began to vomit, said civil surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar.
Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi promises ‘new future’ ahead of first visit as general secretary
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said she hopes to start a “new kind of politics” in Uttar Pradesh in which everyone is a stakeholder and helps to build a new future, PTI reported. Vadra remark’s came a day before her first visit to the state as Congress general secretary for the Uttar Pradesh East region, a post to which she was appointed on January 23.