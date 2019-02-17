A look at the headlines right now:

Amit Shah says sacrifices of CRPF jawans will not go in vain as BJP was in power: PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack in Bihar’s Barauni. CRPF warns against circulating fake photos of deceased personnel: It also issued an advisory on ‘fake news’ regarding harassment of students from Kashmir, saying some complaints were found to be false. Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh issued an advisory to Kashmiri students asking them “not to move out of campus”. Former PM Manmohan Singh says jobless growth has slipped into job-loss growth: The Congress leader said the agrarian crisis, declining job opportunities and environmental degradation are challenges facing the country. Government withdraws security cover of five Kashmiri separatists: The separatists whose protection has been removed are Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabir Shah, Hashim Qureshi, Bilal Lone and Abdul Ghani Bhat. Cricket Club of India covers Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s portrait on restaurant wall: The club’s president said it was a mark of protest and a way of showing its ‘displeasure’ over the terror attack. India raises customs duty on all imports from Pakistan by 200%: The Delhi minorities panel said efforts are being made to incite riots after Pulwama attack, asks police to stay alert. Omar Abdullah condemns attack on Kashmiri students, says ‘enemies driving a wedge’: A shutdown was called in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday to protest against the attacks on Kashmiris in parts of India. Actor Rajinikanth says he will not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections: He said his organisation, the Rajini Makkal Mandram, will not back or enter into an alliance with any political party. Delhi Police arrest hotel owner five days after blaze killed 17 people: The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Rakesh Goel after receiving a tip-off that he was travelling from Qatar to Delhi on Sunday. Iran summons Pakistan envoy after attack kills 27 security personnel near border: Revolutionary Guards chief Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari also accused Saudi Arabia and the UAE of supporting militant groups that attacked their forces.