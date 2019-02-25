Top news: India-based documentary on menstruation wins Academy Award
The biggest stories of the day.
Indian co-production Period. End of Sentence won the Academy Award in the Best Documentary (Short Subject) category on Sunday night. Co-produced by Guneet Monga and directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, the documentary explores the lives of the women of Hapur fighting stigma around menstruation.
BJP chief Amit Shah claimed that India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was responsible for the current situation in Kashmir, alleging that he kept the matter lingering after Independence.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Narendra Modi to “give peace a chance” in the aftermath of the suicide attack in Pulwama.
Live updates
Amit Shah claims Jawaharlal Nehru is responsible for present situation in Kashmir
Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah claimed on Sunday that India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was responsible for the present situation in Kashmir. The BJP chief made the remark while addressing the Vijay Sankalp Sammelan in Jammu.
India will face a setback of 50 years if PM Modi is not re-elected, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said India would face a setback of 50 years if Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not come back to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “If we are laid back and lose a strong majority government, we will be facing a setback of 50 years at least,” she said.
Manmohan Singh says India is a ‘reluctant’ nuclear weapons state
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday that India is a “reluctant” nuclear weapons state. Singh was speaking at the launch of Observer Research Foundation’s Nuclear Order in the Twenty First Centurywritten by former diplomat Rakesh Sood.
Pulwama attack: Imran Khan urges Narendra Modi to ‘give peace a chance’, repeats promise of action
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to “give peace a chance” in the aftermath of the suicide attack that took place in Pulwama on February 14. Khan reiterated that he would act immediately if India gives “actionable intelligence” on the attack, which was claimed by Pakistan-based Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Meghalaya trapped miners: Another skeleton spotted by rescue team, efforts on to retrieve it
The Indian Navy on Sunday detected a skeleton on the 74th day of the operations to find the 15 miners who were trapped in a mine in Meghalaya on December 13. Two decomposed bodies had been spotted last month, but only one has been recovered so far.
Bangladesh: Plane hijack bid at Chattogram airport foiled, accused killed in exchange of fire
A Dubai-bound plane in Bangladesh was forced to make an emergency landing in Chattogram after security officials foiled a hijacking attempt on Sunday evening. The state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines Flight BG-147, which was on its way to Dubai from Dhaka via Chattogram, landed at the Shah Amanat International airport in the evening.
Assam: Toll in hooch tragedy rises to 124, over 300 in hospital
The toll from consumption of spurious liquor in Assam’s Golaghat and Jorhat rose to at least 124 on Sunday. As many as 331 people have been admitted to hospital, government officials said.