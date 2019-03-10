A look at the headlines right now:

  1. EC to announce 2019 election dates at 5 pm on Sunday: Meanwhile, the Election Commission told political parties to stop using photos of armed forces in campaigns.
  2. We cannot keep suffering forever, Modi says about terror at CISF event: The prime minister claimed that some elements within the country are ‘hatching conspiracy’ and getting encouragement from across the border.
  3. NIA summons Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son for questioning: Trade bodies in Srinagar called for a two-day shutdown against the NIA summons.
  4. Telangana Congress leader compares Modi to terrorist at a rally in presence of Rahul Gandhi: ‘Every person is scared of which bomb Modi will drop at which minute,’ actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti claimed.
  5. Kashmir newspapers publish blank front pages to protest government’s ban on ads to two dailies: ‘In protest against unexplained denial of government advertisements to Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Reader,’ the message on the front pages read.
  6. ‘Expect another Pulwama-like attack before the Lok Sabha elections,’ claims Raj Thackeray: The MNS chief also said that Assembly elections in four states were due when the terror attack in Pathankot took place in 2015, implying there was a connection.
  7. Body of fourth soldier recovered 17 days after going missing in avalanche in Himachal Pradesh: The jawan was identified as 27-year-old Nitish Rana.
  8. Assam newspapers to boycott state government news and ads for three days to protest ‘apathy’: According to the North East Newspaper Society, the government has failed to revise the rates of advertisements since 2014.
  9. ‘Why did Prashant Kishor not speak up when JD(U) decided to ally with BJP,’ asks party leader: JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar was reacting to Kishor’s comments that Nitish Kumar should have sought a fresh mandate after leaving the grand alliance in 2017.
  10. Fourteen people killed as plane crashes near Colombia’s Villavicencio, say authorities: Twelve people and two pilots were killed when the plane crashed after losing contact with the air traffic control.  