The big news: EC expected to announce election dates today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Modi said India could not keep suffering terror attacks forever, and the NIA has summoned two separatist leaders from Kashmir for questioning.
A look at the headlines right now:
- EC to announce 2019 election dates at 5 pm on Sunday: Meanwhile, the Election Commission told political parties to stop using photos of armed forces in campaigns.
- We cannot keep suffering forever, Modi says about terror at CISF event: The prime minister claimed that some elements within the country are ‘hatching conspiracy’ and getting encouragement from across the border.
- NIA summons Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son for questioning: Trade bodies in Srinagar called for a two-day shutdown against the NIA summons.
- Telangana Congress leader compares Modi to terrorist at a rally in presence of Rahul Gandhi: ‘Every person is scared of which bomb Modi will drop at which minute,’ actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti claimed.
- Kashmir newspapers publish blank front pages to protest government’s ban on ads to two dailies: ‘In protest against unexplained denial of government advertisements to Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Reader,’ the message on the front pages read.
- ‘Expect another Pulwama-like attack before the Lok Sabha elections,’ claims Raj Thackeray: The MNS chief also said that Assembly elections in four states were due when the terror attack in Pathankot took place in 2015, implying there was a connection.
- Body of fourth soldier recovered 17 days after going missing in avalanche in Himachal Pradesh: The jawan was identified as 27-year-old Nitish Rana.
- Assam newspapers to boycott state government news and ads for three days to protest ‘apathy’: According to the North East Newspaper Society, the government has failed to revise the rates of advertisements since 2014.
- ‘Why did Prashant Kishor not speak up when JD(U) decided to ally with BJP,’ asks party leader: JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar was reacting to Kishor’s comments that Nitish Kumar should have sought a fresh mandate after leaving the grand alliance in 2017.
- Fourteen people killed as plane crashes near Colombia’s Villavicencio, say authorities: Twelve people and two pilots were killed when the plane crashed after losing contact with the air traffic control.