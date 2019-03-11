Top news: Four Indians killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
The biggest stories of the day.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced that of the 157 people who died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday, four people were Indians. She said that the Indian High Commissioner in Ethiopia will provide all help to their families.
The Election Commission on Sunday announced the dates for the 2019 General Elections. The polls will be held in seven phases, starting April 11 and ending May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.
Two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The outfit was responsible for the death 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama on February 14.
Live updates
West Bengal: Seven-phase polling for Lok Sabha will cause inconvenience to people, claims Trinamool
“We have full faith in the Election Commission,” Trinamool leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim told reporters in the state capital. “The central government has targeted West Bengal in order to ensure that minority community people can’t come out to vote in large numbers due to fasting in the Ramzan month.”
Lok Sabha elections: Opinion poll projects slight majority for NDA, with BJP falling to 238 seats
The India TV-CNX opinion poll, telecast after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced the election schedule, showed that the coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi could win 285 seats, which is only 13 seats more than the midway mark in the 543-seat Lok Sabha.
‘Tune in to India’s Mann ki Baat on May 23’: How front pages of newspapers reported election dates
The Election Commission on Sunday announced the dates for the 2019 General Elections. The results will be declared on May 23. Newspapers across the country provided extensive coverage to the announcement. The Hindustan Times front page said “Now Open: Election 2019”. The Times of India ran the headline “Tune In To India’s Mann ki Baat on May 23” – a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat radio show. The Indian Express’ headline was relatively simple – “Decision 2019: Dates are in”.
Tamil Nadu: Bye-polls for 18 of 21 vacant Assembly seats along with Lok Sabha elections on April 18
Bye-elections for 16 of the 18 Assembly seats that were vacated in Tamil Nadu after their MLAs were disqualified will take place on April 18 along with the Lok Sabha elections. Bye-elections in two other vacant seats will also take place on the same date, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Sunday.
Lok Sabha elections: Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag constituency to vote in three phases
Polling in the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat of Jammu and Kashmir will take place in three phases – the first time that polling for a single seat will be held in multiple phases. Polling for Jammu and Kashmir’s six Lok Sabha seats will take place in five phases. “We will have to carry out three phases of election for just one constituency of Anantnag,” Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while explaining why the Assembly polls would not be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. “So you can imagine how complicated it is.”
Ethiopia plane crash: Four Indians are among 157 killed, says Sushma Swaraj
Four Indians were killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday that left all 157 people on board dead, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday. “I am sorry to know about the unfortunate crash of Ethiopian Airlines plane ET 302,” she tweeted. “We have lost four Indian nationals in the air crash. I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Ethiopia to provide all help and assistance to the bereaved families.”
J&K: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed in encounter in Tral, say police
Two suspected militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. The militants were associated with the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, they said. The outfit had claimed responsibility for the terror attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans in Pulwama on February 14.
‘India’s claims meant only to satisfy domestic audience,’ says Pakistan on air skirmishes
Pakistan on Sunday again refuted India’s claim that the Indian Air Force had shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet and described it as “completely baseless”. The Pakistani Foreign Office said India’s claims are “meant only to satisfy Indian domestic audience” and that they exposed New Delhi’s “lies”. India has earlier claimed it has parts of the AMRAAM missile, which only Pakistan F-16s carry, as evidence to back its claim that it shot down an F-16 aircraft.
Patidar leader Hardik Patel to join Congress on March 12
Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Sunday said he will join the Congress on March 12. It is not yet clear if he will contest the Lok Sabha elections. “To give shape to my intentions to serve society and country, I have decided to join Indian National Congress on 12th March in presence of Shri Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders,” Patel tweeted.
2019 General Elections: Voting to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19, counting on May 23
Voting to elect the 17th Lok Sabha will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, the Election Commission announced on Sunday. The votes will be counted on May 23. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect immediately after the announcement. Assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will be held along with the General Elections. The poll panel did not announce the dates for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.