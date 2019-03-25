Election watch: Nirmala Sitharaman says Opposition politicising Balakot air strike
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections are on from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised the Opposition and Congress for politicising the Balakot air strike in Pakistan after the terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.
The Congress fielded former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu. He is an accused in the INX Media money laundering case and the Aircel-Maxis scam.
BJP chief Amit Shah said in Agra that the Opposition has no prime ministerial candidate. “No one is willing to fight the elections,” he said at a rally.
Live updates
9.40 am: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday claimed that if the Congress wins the upcoming elections “by mistake”, Pakistan will “celebrate Diwali”, reports PTI. “While this is not going to happen, but when the results (of the elections) are announced on May 23 and (if) the Congress wins by mistake, then Diwali will be celebrated in Pakistan because they (Congress) are all associated with it,” the report quoted him as saying.
9.32 am: Biju Janata Dal announces nine candidates for Assembly polls in Odisha, reports PTI. Assembly elections in the state is scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.
9.27 am: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says a few people in Congress tried to create “speed breakers” for candidates of his party, Janata Dal (Secular), reports ANI. “No matter how much they back stab my candidates, JD(S) workers and I won’t do the same,” he says. “Country is important for me.”
The Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress run a coalition government in Karnataka and will fight the Lok Sabha elections together.
8.52 am: BJP General Secretary says Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is a key person for the party in the Northeast and is even above Amit Shah for matters related to the region, reports PTI.
8.50 am: Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan says he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, reports the Hindustan Times. “All candidates are my faces,” says Haasan. “I am proud being the chariot puller than being the chariot”.
Also read: Lok Sabha elections: Kamal Haasan will not contest polls, says he will work for his candidates
8.30 am: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticises the Opposition and Congress for politicising the Balakot air strike in Pakistan after the terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, reports PTI. The government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party gave freedom to the armed forces to act and they delivered, she said. “If only a similar deterrent action was taken after Mumbai attack... [and] I have enough reasons to believe that armed forces did tell the government at that time, ‘if you want us to do something, we are ready but we want you to take the call’,” she says at an event in Hyderabad on Sunday, according to ANI.
Read more here: Opposition questioning armed forces by asking government for proof of air strike, says Nirmala Sitharaman
8.22 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- Congress fielded former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu. He is an accused in the INX Media money laundering case and the Aircel-Maxis scam.
- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Party leader Azam Khan has been fielded from Rampur.
- BJP chief Amit Shah said the Opposition has no prime ministerial candidate. “No one is willing to fight the elections,” said Shah at a rally in Agra.
- Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday made a casteist comment when he said that he cannot be a chowkidar (watchman) because he was a Brahmin.
- Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday announced that she will contest from Anantnag seat in Jammu and Kashmir.