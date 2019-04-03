A look at the top headlines right now:

Mamata Banerjee calls PM Modi ‘expiry babu’, asks what he has done for the poor: Narendra Modi, meanwhile, claimed the West Bengal chief minister was pained by the IAF strikes in Balakot. Asaddudin Owaisi attacked Narendra Modi over ‘no Hindu terrorists’ remark and asked: ‘Who was Nathuram Godse?’ Promise in Congress manifesto to amend AFSPA favours traitors and separatists, says Nirmala Sitharaman: BSP chief Mayawati said there was no difference between illusions in Congress and BJP manifestos. Election Commission seeks response from Information & Broadcasting Ministry on launch of NaMo TV: The poll panel also asked Doordarshan why it telecast Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ speech live on March 31. Brunei makes homosexuality a crime punishable by stoning to death: The new laws introduced in the Muslim-majority country also specify penalties for several other crimes including amputation for theft. Rahul Gandhi says NYAY scheme funds will come from ‘pockets of chor businessmen’: The Congress president attacked the BJP and RSS, saying they want to divide the nation and are ‘spreading hatred’. Jet Airways is currently operating less than 15 aircraft, says Ministry of Civil Aviation: Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said the private carrier’s eligibility to fly internationally needs to be examined. Air pollution killed 1.2 million people in India in 2017, says study: The State of Global Air report 2019 said the same number of people died in China in that year.

Congress accuses BJP of trying to bribe voters in Arunachal Pradesh: In Jammu and Kashmir, poll officials have sought the administration’s reply to Congress’ allegation that its leaders’ security was revoked.

Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal lives up to promise of 33% representation, fields 7 women in Odisha: In Maharashtra, the BJP gave in to Shiv Sena and refused a ticket to sitting Mumbai MP Kirit Somaiya. In Gujarat, the Congress fielded CJ Chavda from Gandhinagar against BJP’s Amit Shah. Delhi government tells court it needs a month to decide on sanction to prosecute in the JNU sedition case: Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat directed the AAP government to file a proper reply mentioning a definite time frame.

