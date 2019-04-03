The big news: Mamata Banerjee rebukes Modi, calls him ‘expiry babu’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nirmala Sitharaman and Mayawati criticised the Congress’ manifesto, and the EC sought a response from the I&B ministry on launch of NaMo TV.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Mamata Banerjee calls PM Modi ‘expiry babu’, asks what he has done for the poor: Narendra Modi, meanwhile, claimed the West Bengal chief minister was pained by the IAF strikes in Balakot. Asaddudin Owaisi attacked Narendra Modi over ‘no Hindu terrorists’ remark and asked: ‘Who was Nathuram Godse?’
- Promise in Congress manifesto to amend AFSPA favours traitors and separatists, says Nirmala Sitharaman: BSP chief Mayawati said there was no difference between illusions in Congress and BJP manifestos.
- Election Commission seeks response from Information & Broadcasting Ministry on launch of NaMo TV: The poll panel also asked Doordarshan why it telecast Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ speech live on March 31.
- Brunei makes homosexuality a crime punishable by stoning to death: The new laws introduced in the Muslim-majority country also specify penalties for several other crimes including amputation for theft.
- Rahul Gandhi says NYAY scheme funds will come from ‘pockets of chor businessmen’: The Congress president attacked the BJP and RSS, saying they want to divide the nation and are ‘spreading hatred’.
- Jet Airways is currently operating less than 15 aircraft, says Ministry of Civil Aviation: Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said the private carrier’s eligibility to fly internationally needs to be examined.
- Air pollution killed 1.2 million people in India in 2017, says study: The State of Global Air report 2019 said the same number of people died in China in that year.
- Congress accuses BJP of trying to bribe voters in Arunachal Pradesh: In Jammu and Kashmir, poll officials have sought the administration’s reply to Congress’ allegation that its leaders’ security was revoked.
- Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal lives up to promise of 33% representation, fields 7 women in Odisha: In Maharashtra, the BJP gave in to Shiv Sena and refused a ticket to sitting Mumbai MP Kirit Somaiya. In Gujarat, the Congress fielded CJ Chavda from Gandhinagar against BJP’s Amit Shah.
- Delhi government tells court it needs a month to decide on sanction to prosecute in the JNU sedition case: Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat directed the AAP government to file a proper reply mentioning a definite time frame.