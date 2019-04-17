Election watch: Income Tax department seizes Rs 1.48 crore in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place over seven phases till May 19, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Income Tax Department seized Rs 1.48 crore in cash allegedly stashed to bribe voters in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district during an overnight raid that concluded on Wednesday morning. Bye-polls to the Andipatti Assembly seat and the Theni Lok Sabha seat are scheduled on Thursday.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said politicians should apply their mind before making sexist comments. In an interview to ANI on on Wednesday, Sitharaman said politicians should respect each other and draw a line somewhere.
Income Tax personnel, who searched a house in Thoothukudi where DMK Lok Sabha candidate Kanimozhi has been staying since the start of her poll campaign, returned empty-handed on Tuesday night. Unidentified tax officials said it was a “false tip”. Kanimozhi said the raids were conducted to intimidate her.
The Lok Sabha election in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, has been cancelled after amid allegations that money was distributed to voters. The constituency was scheduled to go to polls on Thursday, along with the rest of the state.
Live updates
11.49 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi attends coordination meeting of three parliamentary constituencies of Kannur, Kasaragod and Vadakara.
11.48 am: Modi attacks Sharad Pawar, says he fled the battlefield. “It was because of the saffron sea that he left the field,” says Modi. “He is a big player and understands which side the wind blows.”
11.47 am: Attacking the Congress on its ‘chowkidar chor hai’ campaign, Modi says, “Congress which has abused me has now been able to abuse a whole society but this time they have started calling the entire backward community as thieves.”
11.45 am: Addressing a rally in Madha, Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says there should be similar government at the Centre and in state in order to progress. “Mumbai was made a heaven for terrorists in the past,” he says. “I want your blessings from this Chatrapati Shivaji land. After a long time I am seeing an election where the citizens of the country wants to bring back the current government back to power. People are doing door-to door campaigns asking vote for our government. I did a direct attack on corruption and black money. It was possible because of your support, remember how many scams were there before? They [Congress] ran government for more than 55 years but don’t have any plan for the next five years, all they say is Modi hatao.”
10.59 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in his second constituency – Wayanad. He will also cover Kannur, Kozhikode, Wandoor and Palakkad, reports News18.
10.46 am: Naorem Praveen, the returning officer of Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency, issues show-cause notice to the chief minister’s personal secretary Salam Ranjan Singh, demanding an explanation for alleged violation of the Election Code of Conduct, reports Imphal Free Press. Singh has been asked to respond by 4 pm on Wednesday. Chief Minister N Biren Singh allegedly made defamatory remarks about Congress candidate O Nabakishore Singh.
10.43 am: Assam minister Bubul Das and around 100 others from various youth and students organisations join the Congress, reports The Telegraph. Das left the Asom Gana Parishad to protest against the party’s alliance with the BJP.
10.33 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Akluj in Madha Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra. He will also address rallies in Himatnagar, Surendranagar and Anand.
10.32 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi offers prayer at the Thirunelli temple in Kerala.
10.31 am: Ratna Ghosh Kar, the TMC MLA from Chakdaha says there’s nothing fair or unfair, democratic or undemocratic way of winning. “You’ve to win it by any means,” she says. “I’ve seen in 2016 elections, how central forces beat up our boys, there was a bloodbath.”
9.46 am: Ramdev urges people to vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, reports PTI. “To make India a world economic and political superpower in next 20-25 years, we have to make Modi stronger,” he says. “In his hands, the country is safe; the future of our Jawans is safe, honour and respect of women is safe and farms of farmers are safe.”
9.43 am: Addressing a rally in Agra on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the SP-BSP-RLD alliance “mahamilawat”. “If an alliance of three parties is ‘mahamilawat’ then we want to ask them, what do we call your alliance which has 38 parties from across the country? Do suggest us a name,” says Yadav.
9.41 am: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, will contest on 39 Lok Sabha seats separately. It fields candidates against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow.
9.31 am: An MNS activist moves a Pune court seeking that a case be filed against Union minister Smriti Irani for allegedly giving false information about her educational qualification in her poll affidavits, reports PTI.
9.27 am: Official seize nearly Rs 1.5 crore in cash from TTV Dhinakaran’s partyman in Tamil Nadu’s Andipatti, reports NDTV. Bye-polls in Andipatti is on Thursday.
On Tuesday night when the search operation was under way, the police opened fire in the air to disperse Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam supporters, reports the Hindustan Times. No one was injured in the firing.
Read more here
Tamil Nadu: I-T department seizes Rs 1.48 crore cash from TTV Dhinakaran’s party functionary in Theni
9.15 am: The Congress names Acharya Pramod Krishnam from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, PTI reported on Tuesday. He will contest against Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
9.13 am: Union Minister of State Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore declares 15 rifles worth Rs 9 lakh as his assets in his poll affidavit, reports IANS. Princess of Jaipur Diya Kumari, the BJP’s candidate from Rajsamand, says she owns jewellery worth Rs 64.89 lakh. Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh declares having five vintage Rolls-Royce cars while Congress nominee Riju Jhunjhunwala says he has paintings and artefacts worth Rs 16 lakh.
9.09 am: A sub-divisional magistrate was allegedly dragged on the road and thrashed by Army personnel in Anantnag district on Tuesday, reports The Indian Express. “I was on election duty,” Ghulam Rasool Wani who is also the assistant returning officer in South Kashmir tells the daily. “I was going towards Vessu because the district magistrate was waiting there… They [Army] had halted traffic on the highway. But when they saw the ‘SDM’ sign on our vehicle, they allowed us to go. We passed three checkpoints, but at the fourth place, a soldier asked us to stop. We immediately stopped. Suddenly, a few Army personnel came and targeted our vehicle. First, they beat up my driver and then they beat us all.”
9.06 am: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharati on Tuesday said the country will judge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the wife of a thief. Asked about Priyanka Gandhi’s chances at influencing the elections, she said: “Nothing. Someone whose husband is accused of being a thief, how will they be judged? They will be judged the way the country looks at the wife of a thief.”
9.01 am: Sitharaman says Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that there is a better chance of talks with India if the BJP returns to power in the Lok Sabha elections could be a Congress ploy. “Such statements come around elections in India and also there have been eminent Congress leaders who’ve gone there to seek help ‘Modi hatane ke liye madad karo business’.”
9 am: Sitharaman tells ANI that no country has questioned India on the Balakot airstrike.
8.57 am: The defence minister says she agrees with the sentiment expressed in the letter but adds why the government should not speak about actions taken because of political.
8.55 am: On the letter by armed forces veterans to the president, Sitharaman says that during election time all need to be conscious that questions of credibility are not raised. “In the letter even if one individual says, ‘I haven’t signed it’, my worry is that credibility of whole appeal is lost,” she adds.
Last week, more than 150 veterans of the Indian armed forces reportedly wrote to Ram Nath Kovind urging him to stop the politicisation of the military in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. However, a few of the signatories later denied endorsing the letter.
8.28 am: Sitharaman says politicians should be conscious somewhere. “Is that what is going to be the legacy we leave for the next generation?” she asks.
8.23 am: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tells ANI that politicians need to respect one another. “I am of the strong view that we can be firm and tough in talking about ideologies, but at the end, ultimately we have to respect one another and somewhere draw a line,” she adds.
8.20 am: Income Tax personnel, who searched a house in Thoothukudi where DMK Lok Sabha candidate Kanimozhi has been staying since the start of her poll campaign, drew a blank. Unidentified tax officials tell NDTV that it was a “false tip”. Kanimozhi says the raids were conducted to intimidate her. “The Election Commission and Income Tax department have become part of the Modi alliance… They are trying to terrorise opposition parties,” she says.
Read more here
‘BJP can’t stop my success’: DMK leader Kanimozhi says I-T raids are ‘anti-democratic’
8.16 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- Income Tax Department officials searched a house in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi where DMK leader Kanimozhi is staying. Lok Sabha elections will be held in the state on April 18.
- Polling in Vellore Parliamentary seat in Tamil Nadu was cancelled after cash worth crores was seized earlier this month. President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the recommendation of the Election Commission of India, dated April 14, to rescind the polls.
- The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party approached the Election Commission against Navjot Singh Sidhu’s appeal to Muslims to vote unitedly.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed at a rally in Chattisgarh that the Congress is encouraging Maoists in the state. He blamed the Congress for supporting those who wish to divide India.
- Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said he will file a defamation case against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his remark that all thieves share the Modi surname.
- A first information report was filed against Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti for making derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi.