Top news: Azam Khan apologises in Lok Sabha for sexist comment against BJP leader
Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan apologised in the Lok Sabha for sexist comments that he made against Bharatiya Janata Party member Rama Devi last week.
The teenager from Unnao who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was injured in a car accident on Sunday. The girl and her lawyer are in a serious condition, while two of her aunts have died. “The incident took place on the road that connects Rae Bareli to the Fatehpur district,” Sunil Kumar Singh, chief of the district police, said.
The BS Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka will face a trust vote on Monday. The BJP has 105 MLAs, which is the majority in the House. The BJP has issued a whip to its MLAs.
Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on Monday apologised in the Lok Sabha for his sexist remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party member Rama Devi last week. “I did not have any wrong feelings towards the Chair,” Khan said. “The whole House is aware of my conduct. Despite all this, if the Chair thinks my statements were derogatory, I apologise.”
Kerala: Youth Congress workers ‘purify’ spot where Dalit MLA held a sit-in protest
Workers of the Youth Congress in Kerala allegedly “purified” a spot where a Dalit MLA had held a sit-in protest in Thrissur district on Saturday. In a police complaint on Sunday, the MLA, Geetha Gopi, said the act was casteist.
UP: Family of Unnao rape survivor claims accused MLA planned accident that killed her aunts
The family of the teenager who had accused Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape last year have blamed the legislator’s men for Sunday’s road accident in which she was injured. The 19-year-old was critically injured on Sunday when her car was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district. The teen and her lawyer are in a serious condition, while two of her aunts died. The injured are undergoing treatment in Lucknow.
I-T Department finds stashed foreign assets worth Rs 200 crore in searches against political group
The Income Tax Department on Sunday said it found stashed foreign assets worth over Rs 200 crore and tax evasion of at least Rs 30 crore by a group involving persons “occupying responsible political positions”. The department said it searched 13 premises linked to the group in Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh on July 23.
Karnataka: Trust vote to be held in Assembly today, BJP issues whip to MLAs
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 14 rebel legislators from the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress on Sunday. Three others were disqualified on Thursday. All 17 rebel MLAs who withdrew their support to the Congress -Janata Dal (Secular) alliance were disqualified till the end of the Assembly’s term in 2023.
Uttar Pradesh: Retired Army captain beaten to death in Amethi
“When they objected and tried to alert other villagers, the assailants tied them up and started hitting Amanullah with sticks,” Prahlad Singh, a police officer, said, according to the Hindustan Times. “An injury on the head proved fatal.” Singh said the accused stole the scrap after killing Amanullah.
Trump’s offer to mediate in Kashmir is ‘more than expected’, says Pakistan foreign minister
Qureshi said on Sunday that India’s adamant attitude about Kashmir can cost it heavily as the situation in the state is deteriorating, Radio Pakistanreported. The Pakistan foreign minister also claimed that India had initiated US mediation in Kashmir, but the Narendra Modi-led government was now backtracking due to protests in political circles.
Jammu and Kashmir: Centre is trying to create ‘fear psychosis’, claims ex-MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid
He demanded that the Centre clarify on rumours that additional security forces are to be deployed in the state. “The government should respond to rumours being spread not only by various quarters, but also by government officials over the deployment of additional forces and intentions of the Centre,” Rashid said in Srinagar.
BJP dismisses Opposition’s claim that Parliament has been passing bills without scrutiny
The BJP said the government sent 17 bills to Parliamentary committees between 2014 and 2019, compared to just five during the tenure of the United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2014. BJP General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav claimed that the Opposition has a problem with the fact that Parliament has enhanced its productive hours and is performing “better than ever”.
“The incident took place on the road that connects Rae Bareli to the Fatehpur district,” Sunil Kumar Singh, chief of the district police, said. “All four people in the car got seriously injured.” He added that they were taken to a hospital after the accident and said there was no conspiracy based on initial reports.