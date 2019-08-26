Top news: Narendra Modi likely to meet Donald Trump on the sidelines of G-7 summit in France
The biggest stories of the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump at the Group of Seven, or G-7, summit being held in Biarritz, France. He is likely to discuss matters related to environment, climate and digital transformation with Trump. The situation in Kashmir and trade problems may also be discussed.
The Supreme Court said Congress leader P Chidambaram’s plea challenging his arrest in the INX Media corruption case would be listed for hearing only after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi passes necessary orders.
Live updates
Chidambaram’s plea against arrest in INX Media case can be listed for hearing only after CJI’s orders: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Monday told Congress leader P Chidambaram’s counsel Kapil Sibal that his petition challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media corruption case would be listed for hearing after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi passes necessary orders. A bench headed Justice R Banumathi heard the matter.
Sensex, Nifty fall sharply after early morning surge due to finance minister’s announcements
The BSE Sensex rose over 662 points in early morning trade, but quickly gave up its gains to trade below Friday’s closing. The National Stock Exchange Nifty, which also fell sharply after rising in the early morning session, was trading 23.70 points higher at 10,853.05 at 10.57 am. The surge in the markets was the result of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decisions last week to boost the economy.
Punjab: Part of embankment on Sutlej crashes, authorities accuse Pakistan of releasing excess water
A portion of an embankment along the Sutlej River in Punjab crashed on Sunday due to heavy flow of water. Subsequently, authorities put the Ferozepur district administration on high alert. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed National Disaster Response Force teams to be kept on stand by.
UP: Man beaten to death for objecting to loud music during Janmashtami celebrations, six arrested
The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday imposed prohibitory orders in Deoria district after a 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death for objecting to loud music being played outside his home during Janmashtami celebrations on Saturday night. The prohibitory orders were issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. District Magistrate Amit Kishor said the restrictions would remain in place till September 15.
G-7 summit: Narendra Modi meets Boris Johnson, expected to meet Donald Trump today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson at the Group of Seven, or G-7, summit being held in Biarritz, France. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, defence and security.
INX Media case: Supreme Court to hear P Chidambaram’s plea challenging arrest today
The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a plea by Congress leader P Chidambaram challenging his arrest in the INX Media corruption case. Chidambaram has also challenged the Delhi High Court order that denied him anticipatory bail in the case, and led to his arrest last week. The former finance minister is currently in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s custody.
J&K: Press Council chief didn’t consult colleagues before supporting media curbs in SC, say members
The Indian Journalists Union and three of its nominated members to the Press Council of India criticised Chairperson Justice (retired) CK Prasad’s “blatant violation of the Council rules” by planning to intervene in a plea seeking an end to the restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir.
Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan says project will be completed by November despite tensions with India
Pakistan on Sunday said tensions with India would not affect the Kartarpur corridor project. Firdous Ashiq Awan, a special assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said in a tweet that the project would be completed by the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November.
Opposition delegation ‘got a taste of the brute force people of J&K are facing,’ says Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre on Sunday over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. This came a day after a delegation of Opposition leaders, including Gandhi, was sent back from Srinagar airport.
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.