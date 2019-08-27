Top news: RBI says it will transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to Centre from dividend and surplus
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it will transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the Centre. The decision came after the central bank accepted the recommendation of a panel led by Bimal Jalan, a former governor of the RBI.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday took away a doctor who was speaking about the health crisis facing the state because of a security clampdown. Omar Salim, a urologist at the Government Medical College in Srinagar, had been speaking to media personnel at the press enclave in Srinagar for just 10 minutes when he was whisked away to an unknown location.
Pakistan likely to instigate violence to internationalise Kashmir matter, says Army chief
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat claimed that Pakistan was likely to instigate violence in Jammu and Kashmir to internationalise the matter amid the rising hostilities between the two countries since New Delhi revoked the state’s special status.
Watch: J&K police take away doctor who was speaking about health crisis in state due to recent curbs
Unnao rape case: Delhi court grants CBI time till September 9 to finish its investigation
A court in New Delhi on Monday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation time till September 9 to finish its inquiry and file a status report in the Unnao gangrape case. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma approved the CBI’s request for more time in the case, in which Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari and Brajesh Singh Yadav are the accused.
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa selects three deputy chief ministers, allocates portfolios
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday picked three deputies for himself as he allocated portfolios to the 17 ministers inducted into the Cabinet last week. The three deputy chief ministers are Govind Karjol, Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Sangappa Savadi. Karjol also got the charge of the Public Works Department and the Social Welfare Department, while Narayan was given the portfolios of Higher Education, Information Technology and Biotechnology, and Science and Technology. Savadi, who is neither a member of the Assembly or the Legislative Council, was given the transport portfolio.
Reserve Bank of India to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to central government
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said that it had decided to transfer Rs 1,76,051 crore dividend and surplus reserves to the central government. The decision came after the central bank accepted the recommendation of a panel led by Bimal Jalan, a former governor of RBI. In its meeting on Monday, the RBI’s central board decided to transfer Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-’19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified by a revised economic capital framework, the central bank said in a statement.
JeM training members for underwater attack, we’re prepared to thwart any attempts: Navy chief
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh on Monday said the force had received intelligence inputs that an “underwater wing” of the Jaish-e-Mohammad was training its members to carry out attacks. However, Singh assured that the Indian Navy was completely prepared to thwart any such attempts and all coastal security personnel were making sure no intrusion occurs from the sea.
J&K: Imran Khan says Narendra Modi made a ‘historic blunder’, vows to raise matter at UN
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that he will raise the Kashmir dispute at every international platform, including the United Nations General Assembly. Khan made the remarks during an address to the nation, in which he talked about his administration’s future strategy on the Kashmir matter.
Bulandshahr violence: BJP has nothing to do with garlanding of accused, says Uttar Pradesh deputy CM
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said the state government or the Bharatiya Janata Party had nothing to do with the garlanding of two men accused of violence in Bulandshahr in December in which two people were killed. “If supporters and relatives of someone who has been released from the jail welcome them, the government or the BJP have nothing to do with it,” Maurya said. “The Opposition need not exaggerate such things.”
UP: NHRC issues notice after reports of students being served chapatis with salt for mid-day meals
The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government after taking note of reports that salt and chapatis were served to children for mid-day meals. The commission has asked for a detailed report on the matter from the state’s chief secretary within four weeks.
