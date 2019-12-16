Top news: Jharkhand votes in fourth phase of Assembly elections today
Polling for the fourth phase of elections to the Jharkhand Assembly began at 7 am on Monday. Voters from 15 constituencies will decide the fate of 221 candidates. Two incumbent ministers are in the fray.
Meanwhile, protests against the amended Citizenship Act spilled over to colleges across India on Sunday after the police cracked down on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University students in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University students in Uttar Pradesh. A large protest broke out in Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad Urdu University. The students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai took out a candle light march, while there were reports of clashes between Patna University students and the police.
Citizenship Act protests: Jamia students start leaving campus, AMU to be evacuated today
Citizenship Act: Protest rocks Patna, several policemen injured, vehicles torched
A protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Patna on Sunday turned violent, reported PTI. Several policemen were injured and an outpost and some vehicles were torched. Violence erupted at Kargil Chowk area of the city around 5 pm. The demonstrators mostly included students of Patna University. The protestors shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Voting underway in 15 seats in fourth phase of polling
Polling for the fourth phase of elections to the Jharkhand Assembly began at 7 am on Monday. Voters from 15 constituencies will decide the fate of 221 candidates in Deoghar, Jamua, Chandankiyari, Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara. Deoghar, Jamua and Chandankiyari are reserved for Scheduled Castes. Voting will conclude at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tuni at 3 pm, while it will go on till 5 pm in other constituencies.
AMU students protest in support of Jamia, face tear gas and lathicharge by police
The protests sweeping the country regarding the Citizenship Act amendment have now reached the Aligarh Muslim Univeristy in Western Uttar Pradesh. Late on Thursday evening, the police clashed with student protestors. At least three policemen were seen injured as the students targeted them with stones. The police used tear gas and water cannons to try and disperse the crowd.
Mayawati accuses Congress of duplicity for alliance with Sena despite its support to Citizenship Act
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday accused the Congress of duplicity by continuing its alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Mayawati, in a series of tweets, said that the Shiv Sena had stayed true to its roots by voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, and had also opposed the Congress’ stand on Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, but the Congress continued to remain part of the Maharashtra alliance.
JMM will drop sedition cases against Pathalgadi supporters if voted to power, says Shibu Soren
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren said his party will withdraw sedition cases filed against Pathalgadi supporters if elected to power in the state. Soren made the remark in an interview with The Caravan. Pathalgadi is a practice adopted by some villages in Jharkhand to declare their gram sabha as the only sovereign authority, not the state or central government.