The Uttar Pradesh Police have put out a series of reward posters and videos to identify those allegedly involved in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act last week. At least 17 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh, and 24 in the country, over the past two weeks during clashes between police and anti-Citizenship Act protestors.
The Assam government has warned its employees of disciplinary action against those “indulging and participating in political activities” on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram.
Assam government warns employees against taking part in ‘political activities’ on social media
The Assam government has warned its employees of disciplinary action against those “indulging and participating in political activities” on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram, The Telegraph reported.
This came amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.Five people have died in Assam, which was the initial epicentre of the protests, when the police opened fire on protestors on December 17.
Citizenship Act: College teacher suspended, student expelled in Lucknow for protests
A post-graduate college teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow was suspended for allegedly mobilising people to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on campus, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. This came after a student was expelled for calling for protests in another Lucknow university.
Citizenship Act protests: UP Police release reward posters, videos of suspects involved in violence
West Bengal minister says Bangladesh has denied him visa
West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Wednesday said that the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission has denied him a visa to visit the country, The Indian Express reported. Chowdhury, who is also West Bengal president of the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind outfit, was scheduled to visit Bangladesh from December 26 to December 31.
“Now, I have learnt the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission has denied me a visa,” Chowdhury said. “It is very unfortunate as both countries share a good relation. I will take up this matter with the chief minister [Mamata Banerjee].”
Arundhati Roy asks Indians to oppose NPR and NRC by providing false names and addresses
Author Arundhati Roy on Wednesday said that the National Population Register will serve as a database for the National Register of Citizens, and asked citizens to oppose the first by furnishing wrong names and addresses, PTI reported. Roy, at a protest gathering at Delhi University, also alleged that the National Register of Citizens is against Indian Muslims.
Citizenship Act protests: People who destroyed public property must ‘introspect’, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the violence in Uttar Pradesh during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that those who destroyed public property and were involved in violence should “introspect” about whether what they did was right.
“I want to ask people who resorted to violence in Uttar Pradesh to sit at home and ask themselves whether what they did is good or not,” Modi said at the foundation laying ceremony of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow, NDTV reported. “They destroyed buses and public property that belongs to their children.”