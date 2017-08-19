A look at the headlines right now:

Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express gets derailed in Uttar Pradesh, several feared dead: National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to the site in Muzaffarnagar. Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) decides to join NDA: Supporters of Nitish Kumar and JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav clashed outside the CM’s residence. Knife-wielding man attacks pedestrians in Russia’s Surgut, eight injured: Finland Police said the stabbing attack in Turku was an act of terror. Won’t let Gorakhpur become a picnic spot, Adityanath says in veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi: The chief minister also launched a cleanliness campaign, saying it was the best way to prevent encephalitis. Bihar floods claim 153 lives, leave over one crore stranded in 17 districts: India claimed that China did not share data that may have helped tackle Assam floods. Finance Ministry extends last date for GST payment, filing of returns to August 25: States affected by floods had requested for the extension, a press release said. Positive result within two days, says Panneerselvam about AIADMK merger: The former Tamil Nadu chief minister also said that there were no differences in his faction on the merger. Centre confirms Ladakh scuffle, says such incidents not in the interest of India or China: On August 15, soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army had tried to enter the Indian side from two points, leading to some stone pelting.s US law firms initiate investigations against Infosys for allegedly violating federal laws: Infosys announced a buyback offer of up to Rs 13,000 crore a day after Vishal Sikka resigned as CEO. Rajnath Singh promises to rid India of terrorism and insurgency by 2022: The home minister’s ambitious statement also included assurance that the country would emerge as a powerful nation on the global stage.