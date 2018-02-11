The big news: 2 soldiers, 3 militants killed in attack on Jammu Army camp, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi said India hopes Palestine will soon become a free country, and Tushar Mehta is the special public prosecutor in the 2G spectrum case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three JeM militants, two soldiers killed in attack on Jammu camp, Army says gun battle still on: Of the nine people injured, two are in critical condition.
- Narendra Modi says India hopes Palestine will soon become a free country: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said they rely on India’s role as an international force.
- Tushar Mehta appointed special public prosecutor in the 2G spectrum case: He is expected to file an appeal against the acquittal of the accused by a trial court in December 2017.
- ‘PM Modi’s words are empty, he does not fulfill his promises,’ says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka: The Congress president also said that the prime minister ‘seized’ the Rafale contract from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and gave it to his ‘friend’.
- Unnao chief medical officer alerted in July about quack who caused HIV infections, says report: At least 58 people, including four children, tested positive for the virus in recent check-up camps, the current CMO said.
- JNU fines four students Rs 20,000 for protesting Modi’s remarks on employment and selling pakodas: The activists of the National Students’ Union of India had also opposed the university’s move to make attendance compulsory for all courses.
- Women take a swipe at Goa chief minister, share photos of their drinks: Manohar Parrikar had said he was worried because women have started drinking beer.
- Unapologetic Vijay Sardesai says video of tourist urinating from bus prompted his ‘scum’ comment: The agriculture minister insisted he was not being xenophobic, but had only spoken up for his state.
- Double-decker bus topples in Hong Kong, killing 19 passengers:Rescuers had to cut open the top of the vehicle to save the people trapped inside.
- Maldives to deport arrested journalists on Saturday, says it will not take other legal steps: Money Sharma, a photojournalist from Punjab, and Atish Patel, a video correspondent of British-Indian origin, work for the news agency Agence France-Presse.