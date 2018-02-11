A look at the headlines right now:

Three JeM militants, two soldiers killed in attack on Jammu camp, Army says gun battle still on: Of the nine people injured, two are in critical condition. Narendra Modi says India hopes Palestine will soon become a free country: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said they rely on India’s role as an international force.

Tushar Mehta appointed special public prosecutor in the 2G spectrum case: He is expected to file an appeal against the acquittal of the accused by a trial court in December 2017. ‘PM Modi’s words are empty, he does not fulfill his promises,’ says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka: The Congress president also said that the prime minister ‘seized’ the Rafale contract from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and gave it to his ‘friend’. Unnao chief medical officer alerted in July about quack who caused HIV infections, says report: At least 58 people, including four children, tested positive for the virus in recent check-up camps, the current CMO said. JNU fines four students Rs 20,000 for protesting Modi’s remarks on employment and selling pakodas: The activists of the National Students’ Union of India had also opposed the university’s move to make attendance compulsory for all courses.

Women take a swipe at Goa chief minister, share photos of their drinks: Manohar Parrikar had said he was worried because women have started drinking beer. Unapologetic Vijay Sardesai says video of tourist urinating from bus prompted his ‘scum’ comment: The agriculture minister insisted he was not being xenophobic, but had only spoken up for his state. Double-decker bus topples in Hong Kong, killing 19 passengers:Rescuers had to cut open the top of the vehicle to save the people trapped inside. Maldives to deport arrested journalists on Saturday, says it will not take other legal steps: Money Sharma, a photojournalist from Punjab, and Atish Patel, a video correspondent of British-Indian origin, work for the news agency Agence France-Presse.