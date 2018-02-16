The big news: DMK blames Tamil Nadu government after Cauvery verdict, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI asked Interpol to help find billionaire Nirav Modi, and the Iran president said India was a living museum of peaceful co-existence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Tamil Nadu has been cheated,’ says DMK’s Stalin: The Supreme Court has reduced Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water, and increased Karnataka’s.
- CBI asks Interpol to help locate jewellery designer Nirav Modi: ‘Finding NiMo’ jokes have flooded social media.
- India is a living museum of peaceful co-existence, says Iran president on his first visit: Hassan Rouhani landed in Hyderabad on Thursday and will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
- Poll candidates, spouses and children must declare assets as well as sources of income, says SC: A bench of Justice Jasti Chelameswar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation filed by NGO Lok Prahari.
- Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu resigns as Oxfam ambassador in protest against sexual misconduct scandal: The South African archbishop said he was deeply disappointed by the ‘allegations of immorality and possible criminality’.
- Centre plans to revise base year for GDP and inflation calculations: The government currently uses 2011-’12 as the base year to calculate economic output, but wants to change it to 2017-’18.
- Prasar Bharati blocks Centre’s appointments proposal, says it could hurt its autonomy, say reports: The public broadcaster also dropped the resolution to appoint two journalists to head its news operations as the proposed salaries were ‘too exorbitant’.
- US Senate rejects proposals to protect Dreamers, Trump-backed plan gets only 39 votes: The Republicans and Democrats are unable to reach a consensus on the protection for Dreamers – the country’s 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants.
- ‘You are my examiners today,’ PM Modi tells students at his Pariksha Par Charcha: West Bengal, however, said schools need not air Modi’s speech.
- Congress says ‘huge cash crunch’ is the reason it has only 18 candidates in Nagaland elections: The party had initially announced 23 candidates for the 60-seat Assembly, but five of them withdrew their nominations.