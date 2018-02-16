A look at the headlines right now:

‘Tamil Nadu has been cheated,’ says DMK’s Stalin: The Supreme Court has reduced Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water, and increased Karnataka’s. CBI asks Interpol to help locate jewellery designer Nirav Modi: ‘Finding NiMo’ jokes have flooded social media. India is a living museum of peaceful co-existence, says Iran president on his first visit: Hassan Rouhani landed in Hyderabad on Thursday and will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Poll candidates, spouses and children must declare assets as well as sources of income, says SC: A bench of Justice Jasti Chelameswar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation filed by NGO Lok Prahari. Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu resigns as Oxfam ambassador in protest against sexual misconduct scandal: The South African archbishop said he was deeply disappointed by the ‘allegations of immorality and possible criminality’. Centre plans to revise base year for GDP and inflation calculations: The government currently uses 2011-’12 as the base year to calculate economic output, but wants to change it to 2017-’18. Prasar Bharati blocks Centre’s appointments proposal, says it could hurt its autonomy, say reports: The public broadcaster also dropped the resolution to appoint two journalists to head its news operations as the proposed salaries were ‘too exorbitant’. US Senate rejects proposals to protect Dreamers, Trump-backed plan gets only 39 votes: The Republicans and Democrats are unable to reach a consensus on the protection for Dreamers – the country’s 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants. ‘You are my examiners today,’ PM Modi tells students at his Pariksha Par Charcha: West Bengal, however, said schools need not air Modi’s speech. Congress says ‘huge cash crunch’ is the reason it has only 18 candidates in Nagaland elections: The party had initially announced 23 candidates for the 60-seat Assembly, but five of them withdrew their nominations.