A look at the headlines right now:

CBI raids Rotomac Pens owner’s Kanpur house amid allegations of Rs 800-crore loan default: Vikram Kothari, who reportedly owes money to five public sector banks, said he had met with the banks and the matter is pending with a tribunal. CBI seals Punjab National Bank’s Brady House branch in Mumbai: Top Punjab National Bank officials began a meeting at the Central Vigilance Commission office in New Delhi on Monday morning to discuss the scam. BJP leading in 37 municipalities, Congress ahead in 26 in Gujarat civic elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party currently rules 59 of the 75 municipal corporations in the state. Karnataka Congress MLA’s son, accused of assault, surrenders to police: Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the general secretary of the Bengaluru District Youth Congress, was suspended from the party for six years. Meghalaya NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma, three others killedin a blast: Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book soon. Security forces shoot dead man who tried to enter Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam Air Force station: The man, whose identity is being ascertained, may have been suffering from a mental illness, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Goa Assembly session likely to be shortened because of Manohar Parrikar’s ill health: The Budget session, which starts Monday, was supposed to continue to mid-March, but might be cut down to just three days. Manufacturing sector reported loss of 87,000 jobs from April to June 2017, shows Labour Bureau data: There was a loss of 12,000 jobs in the corresponding period in 2016. Court drops attempt to murder, sedition charges against 53 Dera followers in Panchkula violence: Additional Sessions Judge Rajan Walia said mere stone-pelting could not be called attempt to murder. FBI failed to act on a warning about Florida shooting because it focused on the Russian probe, says Trump: The US president claimed he never said Moscow did not interfere in the 2016 elections.