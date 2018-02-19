The big news: CBI files case against Rotomac Pens owner for loan default, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI sealed Punjab National Bank’s south Mumbai branch, and the BJP is leading in 37 municipalities in the Gujarat civic polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI raids Rotomac Pens owner’s Kanpur house amid allegations of Rs 800-crore loan default: Vikram Kothari, who reportedly owes money to five public sector banks, said he had met with the banks and the matter is pending with a tribunal.
- CBI seals Punjab National Bank’s Brady House branch in Mumbai: Top Punjab National Bank officials began a meeting at the Central Vigilance Commission office in New Delhi on Monday morning to discuss the scam.
- BJP leading in 37 municipalities, Congress ahead in 26 in Gujarat civic elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party currently rules 59 of the 75 municipal corporations in the state.
- Karnataka Congress MLA’s son, accused of assault, surrenders to police: Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the general secretary of the Bengaluru District Youth Congress, was suspended from the party for six years.
- Meghalaya NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma, three others killedin a blast: Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book soon.
- Security forces shoot dead man who tried to enter Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam Air Force station: The man, whose identity is being ascertained, may have been suffering from a mental illness, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
- Goa Assembly session likely to be shortened because of Manohar Parrikar’s ill health: The Budget session, which starts Monday, was supposed to continue to mid-March, but might be cut down to just three days.
- Manufacturing sector reported loss of 87,000 jobs from April to June 2017, shows Labour Bureau data: There was a loss of 12,000 jobs in the corresponding period in 2016.
- Court drops attempt to murder, sedition charges against 53 Dera followers in Panchkula violence: Additional Sessions Judge Rajan Walia said mere stone-pelting could not be called attempt to murder.
- FBI failed to act on a warning about Florida shooting because it focused on the Russian probe, says Trump: The US president claimed he never said Moscow did not interfere in the 2016 elections.