The big news: Nitish Kumar will lead NDA’s 2019 election campaign in Bihar, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The CBSE declared NEET results, and vegetable prices shot up as farmers’ protest entered the fourth day.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nitish Kumar will be the face of NDA in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says JD(U): Party spokesperson KC Tyagi made the announcement after a four-hour meeting in Patna.
- CBSE declares NEET 2018 results, Kalpana Kumari tops test: Nearly 13.3 lakh students wrote the test on May 6 for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges.
- Vegetable prices go up, milk supply is hit as farmers’ protest enters fourth day: Some commercial dairy farmers said they may withdraw from the protest because of increasing losses.
- At least 12 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district: The attack by suspected militants was purportedly captured on camera.
- Twenty-five people killed, nearly 3,100 evacuated as volcano erupts in Guatemala: Fuego is one of the most active volcanos in Central America.
- India will have to revoke Ramzan ceasefire in J&K if cross-border violence continues, says Union minister: His comments came a day after two BSF jawans were killed as Pakistan allegedly violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector.
- Fire at Mumbai’s Scindia House did not destroy Nirav Modi scam files, says Central Board of Direct Taxes: The Congress had claimed on Sunday that it was ‘convenient’ the fire had burned documents related to the case.
- In Ranchi, 14 patients die in 36 hours in a hospital after nurses, junior doctors go on strike: Healthcare services resumed on Sunday evening after Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das intervened.
- Scientific study will be conducted to determine the exact colour of Taj Mahal, says Centre: This came a month after the Supreme Court rebuked the Centre and asked it why the 17th Century monument was ‘turning brown and green’.
- Sand mafia in Uttar Pradesh allegedly tries to mow down official for second time since April: The Sambhal police have arrested two people and are looking for the ones who fled.