A look at the headlines right now:

Nitish Kumar will be the face of NDA in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says JD(U): Party spokesperson KC Tyagi made the announcement after a four-hour meeting in Patna. CBSE declares NEET 2018 results, Kalpana Kumari tops test: Nearly 13.3 lakh students wrote the test on May 6 for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges. Vegetable prices go up, milk supply is hit as farmers’ protest enters fourth day: Some commercial dairy farmers said they may withdraw from the protest because of increasing losses. At least 12 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district: The attack by suspected militants was purportedly captured on camera. Twenty-five people killed, nearly 3,100 evacuated as volcano erupts in Guatemala: Fuego is one of the most active volcanos in Central America. India will have to revoke Ramzan ceasefire in J&K if cross-border violence continues, says Union minister: His comments came a day after two BSF jawans were killed as Pakistan allegedly violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector. Fire at Mumbai’s Scindia House did not destroy Nirav Modi scam files, says Central Board of Direct Taxes: The Congress had claimed on Sunday that it was ‘convenient’ the fire had burned documents related to the case. In Ranchi, 14 patients die in 36 hours in a hospital after nurses, junior doctors go on strike: Healthcare services resumed on Sunday evening after Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das intervened. Scientific study will be conducted to determine the exact colour of Taj Mahal, says Centre: This came a month after the Supreme Court rebuked the Centre and asked it why the 17th Century monument was ‘turning brown and green’. Sand mafia in Uttar Pradesh allegedly tries to mow down official for second time since April: The Sambhal police have arrested two people and are looking for the ones who fled.