The big news: Kochi airport to reopen on August 29, rescue operations end, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Four dead in a fire in Mumbai’s Parel area, and Rahi Sarnobat becomes the first Indian woman to win a shooting gold at Asian Games.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kochi airport to resume operations on August 29: Kerala said on Wednesday that the Centre can accept financial aid made voluntarily by another country even as Opposition leaders blamed the state government for the man-made disaster. The state is likely to get a cyclone warning centre within a month.
- Four dead, 18 injured in a fire at a residential building in Mumbai’s Parel area: The building’s fire fighting system was not working, said the deputy chief fire officer.
- Rahi Sarnobat becomes first Indian woman to win a shooting gold at Asian Games: The women’s hockey team recorded its second biggest win in Asian Games with a 21-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan, and the Sepak Takraw’s men’s team won a historic first medal.
- Two Donald Trump aides found guilty of fraud, US president implicated: Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in a New York court to eight counts of making illegal campaign contributions.
- Farooq Abdullah heckled during prayers allegedly for chanting ‘Jai Hind’ at Vajpayee tribute meeting: The National Conference president was attending Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar when members of the congregation started shouting slogans.
- University Grants Commission directs varsities, colleges to ban sale of junk food on campuses: The commission had issued a similar advisory in November 2016 to create awareness about the health effects of consuming junk food.
- Pakistan withdraws all political censorship in state-run media outlets: Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the development was part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.
- Schoolteacher stripped and paraded in public for allegedly raping teenage student in Andhra Pradesh: He had reportedly been sexually assaulting her for the past two years.
- Facebook is rating users’ trustworthiness on a scale from zero to one to combat misinformation: The system is not meant to be an absolute indicator of a person’s credibility, and users are not assigned a single unified reputation score, the company said.
- The thickest parts of the Arctic sea ice are moving away from the Greenland coast, say scientists: Warm winds and heatwave have led to an unprecedented breaking up of the ice twice this year already.