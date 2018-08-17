quick reads

The big news: Kochi airport to reopen on August 29, rescue operations end, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Four dead in a fire in Mumbai’s Parel area, and Rahi Sarnobat becomes the first Indian woman to win a shooting gold at Asian Games.

File photo of Kochi airport | Binu jayakrishnan/ Wikipedia Commons

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Kochi airport to resume operations on August 29: Kerala said on Wednesday that the Centre can accept financial aid made voluntarily by another country even as Opposition leaders blamed the state government for the man-made disaster. The state is likely to get a cyclone warning centre within a month.
  2. Four dead, 18 injured in a fire at a residential building in Mumbai’s Parel area: The building’s fire fighting system was not working, said the deputy chief fire officer.
  3. Rahi Sarnobat becomes first Indian woman to win a shooting gold at Asian Games: The women’s hockey team recorded its second biggest win in Asian Games with a 21-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan, and the Sepak Takraw’s men’s team won a historic first medal.
  4. Two Donald Trump aides found guilty of fraud, US president implicated: Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in a New York court to eight counts of making illegal campaign contributions.
  5. Farooq Abdullah heckled during prayers allegedly for chanting ‘Jai Hind’ at Vajpayee tribute meeting: The National Conference president was attending Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar when members of the congregation started shouting slogans.
  6. University Grants Commission directs varsities, colleges to ban sale of junk food on campuses: The commission had issued a similar advisory in November 2016 to create awareness about the health effects of consuming junk food.
  7. Pakistan withdraws all political censorship in state-run media outlets: Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the development was part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.
  8. Schoolteacher stripped and paraded in public for allegedly raping teenage student in Andhra Pradesh: He had reportedly been sexually assaulting her for the past two years.
  9. Facebook is rating users’ trustworthiness on a scale from zero to one to combat misinformation: The system is not meant to be an absolute indicator of a person’s credibility, and users are not assigned a single unified reputation score, the company said.
  10. The thickest parts of the Arctic sea ice are moving away from the Greenland coast, say scientists: Warm winds and heatwave have led to an unprecedented breaking up of the ice twice this year already. 
