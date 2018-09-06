The big news: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Telangana CM Chandrsekhar Rao dissolves the state Assembly, and fuel prices continue to rise as rupee weakens against the US dollar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s Supreme Court legalises homosexuality: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the law was irrational, indefensible, and manifestly arbitrary, and Justice DY Chandrachud said the state has no business to intrude into personal matters
- Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao calls Rahul Gandhi the ‘biggest buffoon’, rules out alliance with BJP: Earlier in the day, Rao dissolved the Assembly to pave the way for early state elections.
- Fuel prices again rise to record highs as rupee continues to weaken against the US dollar: In Delhi, the price of petrol increased from Rs 79.31 per litre on Wednesday to Rs 79.51 on Thursday.
- Judges criticise police for casting aspersions on SC, extend house arrest of activists: The Faridabad Bar Association calls for strike in protest against arrest of Sudha Bharadwaj, says report.
- US gives India access to advanced military hardware after 2+2 Dialogue: Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman meet US counterparts in the first ‘2+2 dialogue’ to improve ties.
- Protests against SC/ST Act amendment break out in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and UP: The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed prohibitory orders in four districts.
- One more body found at the site of the Kolkata bridge collapse; PWD failed to spot structural weaknesses, says report: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the investigation will take into account the ‘earthquake-like vibrations’ caused by a Metro project nearby.
- Floods in North Korea kill 76 people, around 75 missing: More than 800 buildings including homes, clinics and schools have been destroyed in North and South Hwanghae provinces.
- I-T department raids home of Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s cousin in connection with Srijan scam, say reports: Sushil Kumar Modi, however, has denied any family ties with Rekha Modi.
- Enforcement Directorate searches 5 locations in Jharkhand in first cyber money laundering case: Groups operating from a remote town of the state allegedly tricked people into sharing their vital banking information on calls.