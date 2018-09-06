A look at the headlines right now:

India’s Supreme Court legalises homosexuality: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the law was irrational, indefensible, and manifestly arbitrary, and Justice DY Chandrachud said the state has no business to intrude into personal matters Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao calls Rahul Gandhi the ‘biggest buffoon’, rules out alliance with BJP: Earlier in the day, Rao dissolved the Assembly to pave the way for early state elections. Fuel prices again rise to record highs as rupee continues to weaken against the US dollar: In Delhi, the price of petrol increased from Rs 79.31 per litre on Wednesday to Rs 79.51 on Thursday. Judges criticise police for casting aspersions on SC, extend house arrest of activists: The Faridabad Bar Association calls for strike in protest against arrest of Sudha Bharadwaj, says report. US gives India access to advanced military hardware after 2+2 Dialogue: Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman meet US counterparts in the first ‘2+2 dialogue’ to improve ties. Protests against SC/ST Act amendment break out in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and UP: The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed prohibitory orders in four districts. One more body found at the site of the Kolkata bridge collapse; PWD failed to spot structural weaknesses, says report: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the investigation will take into account the ‘earthquake-like vibrations’ caused by a Metro project nearby. Floods in North Korea kill 76 people, around 75 missing: More than 800 buildings including homes, clinics and schools have been destroyed in North and South Hwanghae provinces. I-T department raids home of Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s cousin in connection with Srijan scam, say reports: Sushil Kumar Modi, however, has denied any family ties with Rekha Modi. Enforcement Directorate searches 5 locations in Jharkhand in first cyber money laundering case: Groups operating from a remote town of the state allegedly tricked people into sharing their vital banking information on calls.