A look at the headlines right now:

We are convinced that Narendra Modi is corrupt, says Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal row: Rajnath Singh asked the Congress president to think before he speaks. The Ministry of Defence said needless controversies were being created even as former French President François Hollande stood by his statement. Imran Khan lashes out at India for ‘arrogant and negative’ response to his call for peace talks: Talks with Pakistan and terrorism cannot go hand in hand, said Army chief Bipin Rawat. Jaswant Singh’s son quits BJP, says joining the party was a mistake: Manvendra Singh, who represents Sheo in the Assembly, has been on the campaign trail since he announced a rally for the “fight for self-respect” of voters. Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun in Kerala, sent to police custody till September 24: Soon after his arrest on Friday, Mulakkal was hospitalised in Kottayam as he complained of chest pains. He was discharged on Saturday morning. At least 24 killed after gunmen attack military parade in Iranian city of Ahvaz, says state media: At least eight of those killed were members of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps. Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Talcher fertiliser project in Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dismissed the prime minister’s claims of corruption in the state. Indian Navy deploys INS Satpura to rescue injured naval officer circumnavigating the globe: Commander Abhilash Tomy is the only Indian participating in a race that involves 30,000-mile solo circumnavigation of the globe. China and the Vatican sign landmark pact on appointment of bishops: At the moment, Beijing appoints its own officials to a Catholic church recognised by the government. Thirteen people die after vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district: While 10 people died immediately, three, including a child, died during treatment in Rohru hospital. In-flight connectivity in India may be allowed as early as next week, says telecom secretary: Aruna Sundararajan said the Centre would soon issue a notification on the matter.