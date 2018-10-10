Top news: Supreme Court asks Centre how was Rafale deal decided
The biggest stories of the day.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to provide details of the decision-making process on the Rafale jet deal with France.
Meanwhile, Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot was the target of income tax raids on Wednesday at 16 locations in the national Capital and Gurugram. The raids were in connection with an alleged tax evasion case.
Earlier in the day, at least seven passengers died and over 30 were injured after eight coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express train derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli. Meanwhile, the second phase of the urban local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir is under way.
Supreme Court asks Centre for details of decision-making process of Rafale deal
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to provide details of the decision-making process on the Rafale jet deal with France. The court asked the government to apprise it of the details in a sealed cover.
Delhi: I-T officials raid 16 premises linked to minister Kailash Gahlot in alleged tax evasion case
Officials of the Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out searches at 16 locations linked to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot in the national Capital and Gurugram in connection with an alleged tax evasion case. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged political vendetta behind the raids.
DRDO official held for allegedly spying made himself an ‘easy target’ on Facebook, police tell court
An engineer working at the BrahMos Missile Research Centre in Nagpur, who was arrested on Monday on charges of spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and other countries, made himself an “easy target” through his activities on the internet, a police official told a Nagpur district court on Tuesday.
As Cyclone Titli intensifies, schools, colleges in four districts of Odisha closed for two days
The Odisha government has announced that all schools and colleges in four districts of the state – Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Jagatsinghpur – will remain shut for two days from Wednesday as a precaution against Cyclone Titli. The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Gopalpur on Thursday. The weather department said on Tuesday that a deep depression that has been present for some time over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm and is heading towards the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast. It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.
At least seven die as New Farakka Express train derails near Raebareli
At least seven passengers died and up to 35 were injured after eight coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express train derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli on Wednesday morning, quoting Additional Director General (law and order) Anand Kumar told PTI. No live victim is trapped any more.
Second phase of polling for urban local bodies in 13 districts begins in Jammu and Kashmir
As many as 384 wards in 13 districts will vote in the second phase of urban local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir that began on Wednesday morning. Of these, seven districts are in the Kashmir Valley. The voting began at 6 am and will conclude at 4 pm. Earlier, state Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra had said that the polling would begin an hour early. This was because of the low turnout in the first phase of voting on Monday.
