A look at the headlines right now:

Schools, colleges in four districts of Odisha to remain closed for two days with Cyclone Titli set to make landfall: The government has arranged for around 300 motorboats to assist in rescue operations during possible floods. ‘MJ Akbar needs to explain or resign,’ says Congress after allegations of sexual harassment against him: Actor Sandhya Mridul accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, two women claim Calcutta Times editor Satadru Ojha sexually harassed them, director Vikas Bahl sends legal notice to Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, while Tamil poet Vairamuthu and Kerala MLA Mukesh refute the allegations against them. Income Tax officials in Delhi raid 16 premises linked to minister Kailash Gahlot in alleged tax evasion case: The locations included Gahlot’s residence and offices of two firms that are owned and run by his family members. Rahul Gandhi lashes out at BJP and Narendra Modi, says ‘we will not make false promises, tell lies’: BJP made tall promises, Union minister Nitin Gadkari says on TV show. Outgoing Maldives President Abdulla Yameen challenges election results in Supreme Court: He has alleged that the elections, which he lost to Opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, had been rigged. At least seven die as New Farakka Express train derails near Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh: No passenger is trapped any more, authorities said. Tata Group’s Sunil Bhaskaran appointed CEO of AirAsia India, say reports: At present, he is the vice president of corporate services at Tata Steel. East Delhi sanitation workers call off strike after 28 days: The East Delhi civic body promised them bonuses before Diwali and regularisation of contractual employment. Lieutenant General Asim Munir appointed chief of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence: He will replace Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar, who took charge in December 2016. At least 50, including eight children, killed in bus crash in Kenya: Police said the toll may rise as some passengers are expected to be trapped in the wreckage.