Top news: Sabarimala protestors stop woman from trekking to temple, day-long shutdown begins
Protestors near Kerala’s Sabarimala temple prevented a woman journalist from trekking to the temple late on Wednesday. There were violent protests on Wednesday as the temple opened for the first time after a Supreme Court ordered allowed the entry of women of all ages. Several outfits have called for a shutdown on Thursday, while prohibitory orders are in place in four districts.
Petrol, diesel prices fall for the first time since October 5
Prices of petrol and diesel fell on Thursday for the first time since the Centre decided on October 5 to intervene in the market to control the rising prices. A litre of petrol cost Rs 82.62 in New Delhi on Thursday, down 21 paise since Wednesday. Diesel cost Rs 75.58 a litre in the national capital, 11 paise lower than on Wednesday.
#MeToo: Vikas Bahl files Rs 10 crore defamation lawsuit against Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane
Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, who has been accused of sexual assault, has filed a Rs 10-crore defamation suit against his former Phantom Films partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, PTI reported. Earlier, Bahl had sent legal notices to the two, accusing them of orchestrating a campaign against him by using the allegation as an opportunity to disband Phantom Films and pin the blame on him.
Sabarimala temple opens on second day as 24-hour shutdown begins in Kerala
Prohibitory orders are in place in four towns of Kerala on Thursday even as some outfits began a shutdown to protest a Supreme Court order allowing women to enter the Sabarimala temple. Violent protests against women devotees and journalists were reported on Wednesday, when the temple’s gates opened to devotees for monthly rituals for the first time since the verdict.
Pakistani forces capture 11 Indian fishermen, seize their boats off Gujarat coast
Pakistan’s maritime forces on Wednesday captured 11 Indian fishermen and seized their boat in the Arabian Sea, PTI reported. The Indian Coast Guard said that it is in touch with its counterparts in Pakistan to enable the release of the captured men and their boat.
Man arrested for allegedly raping seven-year-old girl in Rewari district
A 35-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Haryana’s Rewari district the previous day when she was returning from school. The accused allegedly accosted the child when she was on her way home, took her to a nearby field and raped her. The girl was bleeding severely when she reached her home in Khol village.
Centre sends medical team to Rajasthan as number of Zika cases rise to 100
The number of cases of infection from the Zika virus in Rajasthan rose to 100 on Wednesday, prompting the Centre to send a team from the Indian Council of Medical Research to accelerate measures to stop its spread. An unidentified official of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told PTI that 20 new cases were identified in Jaipur and two neighbouring districts on Wednesday.
