Top news: P Chidambaram, son Karti get further protection from arrest in Aircel-Maxis case
The biggest stories of the day.
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined an urgent hearing of Karti Chidambaram’s petition seeking to travel abroad. Also, the Patiala House Court in Delhi extended the interim protection from arrest of Karti Chidambaram and former Union minister P Chidambaram till November 26 in the Aircel-Maxis case.
The head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s economic wing said on Wednesday that RBI Governor Urjit Patel must work in sync with the Centre or should resign. He also opposed the appointment of foreign-trained economists at the central bank.
Meanwhile, two suspected militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district during a gunfight, and the Maharashtra government has declared drought in 151 talukas across 26 districts.
Live updates
West Bengal: 11 men stranded in Iran for seven months return to India after government intervention
Eleven Indian goldsmiths who were stranded in Iran after their employer seized their passports returned to Kolkata on Wednesday following the intervention of an organisation and the Ministry of External Affairs.
Read more here.
Former Taj Hotels employee accuses ex-CEO Rakesh Sarna of sexual harassment
A former employee of Taj Hotels on Thursday identified herself as the person who had accused the then chief executive officer of the company of sexual harassment two years ago. Anjuli Pandit, a former executive assistant, said she was speaking out against former Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Sarna “inspired by the #MeToo tide”.
Read more here.
Supreme Court declines urgent hearing of Karti Chidambaram’s plea to travel abroad
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent hearing of a petition filed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram seeking permission to travel abroad. Also, the Patiala House Court in Delhi extended the interim protection from arrest of the father and son till November 26 in the Aircel-Maxis case.
Read more here.
YSR Congress Party chief moves Hyderabad High Court seeking independent inquiry into attack on him
YSR Congress Party leader Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday filed a petition in the Hyderabad High Court, asking for an independent agency to look into the attack on him at the Visakhapatnam airport on October 25. He had on Monday requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to order a central agency inquiry into the attack as he does not have faith in the Andhra Pradesh Police.
Read more here.
RBI governor should work in sync with the government or resign, says RSS affiliate
Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel should work in sync with the Centre or should resign, the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s economic wing has said. Ashwani Mahajan said on Wednesday that Patel should restrain his officials from making the differences between the government and the central bank public.
Read more here.
Two suspected militants killed in Budgam
Security forces on Thursday killed two suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district during an encounter, the state police said. The encounter broke out on Thursday morning in Zagoo Arizal area. The militants were trapped in a house in the area and were engaged in an exchange of fire with the security forces.
Read more here.
Malawi court halts work on Gandhi statue after group accuses him of using racial slurs
A court in Malawi halted the work on a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the country’s commercial capital, Blantyre, after campaigners accused the Indian freedom fighter of using racial slurs. A judge granted an injunction suspending work on the statue until a further hearing or a new court order.
Read more here.
Maharashtra declares drought in 151 talukas across 26 districts
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared drought in 151 talukas across 26 districts. Of these talukas, 112 are under “severe drought” category and 39 under “medium drought”. Eight of the 26 districts are in Vidarbha region, another eight in Marathwada, five in North Maharashtra, four in West Maharashtra and one in the Konkan region.
Read more here.
Nitish Kumar wants to quit as Bihar CM after 2020 Assembly polls, claims ally
Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, whose party is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance, said on Wednesday that Nitish Kumar had told him that he did not want to continue as the chief minister of Bihar after the 2020 Assembly polls in the state. Kushwaha, the chief of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, claimed that Kumar said he has reached “a saturation point in power” and is now willing to step down.
Read more here.
India lodges protest with China, Pakistan over bus service through PoK
The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said it has lodged protests with China and Pakistan over a proposed bus service between the two countries through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The bus service is being launched under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, which India has opposed.
Read more here.
Centre says it wants WhatsApp to share information about fake news sources
The Centre on Wednesday refuted reports that claimed it had asked messaging service WhatsApp to decrypt texts sent using its platform. The government clarified that it had asked the technology company to share with law-enforcement agencies the location and identity of those misusing the service to spread fake news and trigger violence.
Read more here.
Cooking fuel price hiked, subsidised LPG cylinders to cost Rs 2.94 more
The Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday increased the price of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas by Rs 2.94 per cylinder and of non-subsidised cylinders by Rs 60. A 14.2-kg subsidised cylinder will cost Rs 505.34 from Thursday.
Read more here.
India jumps 23 ranks to 77 in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index
India jumped 23 spots to rank 77 out of 190 nations in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index on Wednesday. The organisation said the Indian administration has made starting a business, processing of construction permits and cross-border trade smoother. India scored 137 in the starting a business category, 52 in dealing with construction permits, 24 in securing access to electricity, 166 in registering property, 22 in getting credit and 7 in protecting minority investors.
Read more here.