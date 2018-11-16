Top news: Activist Trupti Desai stranded at Cochin airport amid protests by Sabarimala devotees
The biggest news stories of the day.
Women’s rights activist Trupti Desai, who had announced that she would try to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala during the weekend along with six women, was blocked by protestors at the domestic terminal in Cochin International Airport on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, the Congress released its first list of 152 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Senior leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have been named in the list.
Severe cyclonic storm Gaja crossed the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam between 12.30 am and 2.30 am on Friday.
Live updates
Punjab Police launch hunt for al-Qaeda affiliate commander Zakir Moosa
The Punjab Police are on alert after receiving information that Zakir Moosa, the commander of a militant group affiliated to al-Qaeda, may be hiding in the state. The police have put up posters of Moosa across the state.
Read more here.
Rajasthan Assembly polls: Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot named in Congress’ first list of candidates
The Congress on Friday released a list of 152 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will contest from Sardarpura constituency in Jodhpur while state unit president Sachin Pilot will fight the elections from Tonk.
Read more here.
Sabarimala row: Activist Trupti Desai reaches Kochi, protestors stop her from leaving airport
Women’s rights activist Trupti Desai reached the Cochin International Airport in Kerala on Friday morning to visit the Sabarimala temple, but was blocked by protestors at the domestic terminal, PTI reported. Neither Desai nor her six colleagues, who reached around 4.40 am on Thursday from Pune, were allowed to exit the airport.
Read more here.
Suspected militants kill civilian in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district
Suspected militants abducted and shot dead a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday night, the state police said in a press release. The victim has been identified as Nadeem Manzoor of Safanagri village in Shopian district.
Read more here.
CBI tussle: Supreme Court likely to consider CVC report on graft allegations against Alok Verma
The Supreme Court on Friday will continue hearing Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma’s petition challenging the government’s order to send him on leave, PTI reported. The court is also likely to consider the Central Vigilance Commission’s report on its inquiries into corruption allegations against Verma. The inquiry report was submitted to the court in a sealed cover on November 12.
Read more here.
Tamil Nadu: Severe cyclonic storm Gaja makes landfall, over 76,000 people evacuated
Severe cyclonic storm Gaja crossed the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam between 12.30 am and 2.30 am on Friday. Wind speed up to 120 km per hour was recorded. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm in three hours, according to a bulletin released at 5.30 am.
Read more here.
Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes: JD(U) suspends absconding former minister Manju Verma
The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday suspended former Bihar minister Manju Verma from the party, PTI reported. The Bihar Police on Thursday conducted raids at several locations in the state and in Jharkhand in order to arrest Verma, days after the Supreme Court pulled up the state police.
Read more here.
Journalist CP Surendran steps down as director of literary fest after harassment allegations: Report
Writer and journalist CP Surendran has stepped down as a director of the annual Mathrubhumi Festival of Letters, weeks after several women accused him of sexual harassment, The News Minute reported on Thursday. The website of the Kerala-based literary festival has removed his name from the list of directors.
Read more here.
Amazon and Flipkart being investigated for alleged foreign exchange norms violation, ED tells Delhi HC
The Enforcement Directorate has told the Delhi High Court that it was investigating whether e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart violated foreign exchange provisions. The court had in July issued notices to the agency, the Centre, and the two companies after a public interest litigation accused them of violating foreign direct investment rules. The court is scheduled to hear the matter on November 19.
Read more here.