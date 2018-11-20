Top news: Chief justice unhappy after ‘leak’ of CBI director Alok Verma’s reply to CVC
The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing in Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma’s plea against the Centre’s decision to send him on leave. The court said the matter will be heard on November 29. The top court expressed displeasure over the alleged leak of Verma’s response to the Central Vigilance Commission.
Meanwhile, at least six people were killed and 10 injured near an Indian Army depot in Pulgaon of Wardha district in Maharashtra. The dead included an ammunition factory employee and three workers.
Sabarimala row: Devotees can’t be treated like inmates of Soviet labour camps, says Amit Shah
Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Tuesday termed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s handling of the Sabarimala row as disappointing and said he cannot treat devotees like “inmates of Gulag” in a series of tweets. “The way Pinarayi Vijayan’s govt is handling the sensitive issue of Sabarimala is disappointing,” he tweeted.
Jammu and Kashmir: Hurriyat leader Hafizullah Mir shot dead in Anantnag
Unidentified assailants shot dead Hurriyat leader Hafizullah Mir in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. Mir was the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat district president and was released from prison jail last month after having served a two-year detention.
Bihar shelter home rapes: Former minister Manju Verma surrenders
Former Bihar minister Manju Verma, who was absconding in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, surrendered in a court in Begusarai on Tuesday. The Janata Dal (United) had suspended Verma on November 15. She has been booked in a case related to the recovery of ammunition from her in-laws’ house during a search conducted in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes.
Amit Shah benefitted politically from Sohrabuddin case, alleges former investigating officer
A former chief investigating officer of the 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah and four senior police officers benefitted politically and monetarily from the case. Amitabh Thakur made the statement while deposing before a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Mumbai.
CBI row: Supreme Court unhappy about ‘leak’ of Alok Verma’s reply to CVC, adjourns hearing
The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to November 29 the hearing in the pleas filed by Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma and non-governmental organisation Common Cause against the government’s decision to send the agency chief on leave.
Sushmita Sen need not pay tax on Rs 95 lakh harassment payout by Coca Cola, rules tribunal
The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal has passed an order in favour of Sushmita Sen ruling that the actor is not liable to pay tax on the compensation she received from Coca Cola for settling a sexual harassment complaint. The amount of Rs 95 lakh would not be classified as an “income”, said the authority that adjudicates income tax disputes.
Jammu and Kashmir: Voting under way in second phase of panchayat elections
The second phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on Tuesday amid tight security and a call for shutdown. In the first phase held on November 17, around 75% voters had participated. Seven more phases will be held until December 11.
Maharashtra: Six dead, 10 wounded in explosion near Army depot in Wardha
At least six people were killed and 10 injured near an Indian Army depot in Pulgaon of Wardha district in Maharashtra on Tuesday, reports said. The blast took place while Army officials were defusing a bomb. The number of wounded is likely to rise.
Jammu and Kashmir: Army officer, four militants killed in encounter in Shopian, say officials
Four suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday morning, according to reports. Unidentified officials said an Army commando was also killed in the encounter.
Chhattisgarh elections: Voting in second phase begins amid tight security
Chhattisgarh on Tuesday went to polls for the second and final phase of the Assembly elections. Over one lakh police personnel have been deployed, PTI reported. As many as 19,296 polling booths have been set up for the second phase.
CBI officer’s corruption allegations against me are baseless and malicious, claims Union minister
Union minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary on Monday described as “baseless and malicious” the allegations levelled against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation Joint Director Manish Kumar Sinha and claimed he would resign from politics if they were proven to be true.
‘We’re aiming to make India a $5-trillion economy in shortest possible time,’ says Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his administration’s goal was to take India into the $5-trillion club in the shortest possible time. Modi was addressing a gathering as he launched the “Ease of Doing Business Grand Challenge” at an event in New Delhi.
