Top news: KCR discusses federal front with Naveen Patnaik, may meet Mamata Banerjee today
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Sunday to discuss the formation of a new front that will not include the Bharatiya Janata Party or Congress. He is expected to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Uttar Pradesh leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati on Monday.
The Kerala Police escorted two men trekking to the Sabarimala temple on Monday morning, a day after protestors stopped a group of 11 women from visiting the hill shrine.
Meanwhile, disaster management officials in Indonesia on Monday warned of another tsunami after one struck without warning in areas around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on December 22, killing 281 people.
Haryana: Man gets death penalty for allegedly raping and killing eight-year-old
A court in Haryana sentenced a man to death for allegedly raping an eight-year-old in Rewari in June. Additional sessions judge Naresh Kumar described the crime as the “rarest of rare” cases and compared it to the Delhi 2012 gang rape.
Sabarimala row: Two women trek to hill shrine with police escorts, protests intensify
Two women escorted by the Kerala Police made their way to the Sabarimala temple on Monday morning, a day after protestors stopped a group of 11 women from visiting the hill shrine. According to the latest reports, they are near Nadappandal, just 500 metres from shrine’s sanctum sanctorum, even though the police advised them to abandon their plan.
Indonesia: Toll rises to 281, disaster management authorities warn of another tsunami
Indonesia’s disaster management officials on Monday warned of another tsunami after one struck without warning in areas around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on December 22. The toll from the tsunami, which had hit the Sumatra and Java islands about 9.30 pm local time (8 pm Indian time) on Saturday, is now 281 and the number of injured is pegged at 1,061.
‘A new front’: K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Odisha CM, hints of alliance for 2019 elections
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the state’s Khordha district. He is also expected to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Uttar Pradesh leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.
Ayodhya: Ram temple can be built only by the BJP, claims Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday said only the Bharatiya Janata Party can build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Hindu culture was the country’s only culture, he added. Adityanath was speaking at the Yuva Kumbh programme at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow.
CBSE Class 10 exams to begin on February 21, Class 12 on February 15
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Sunday announced the timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The Class 10 examinations will begin on February 21 and end on March 29. The Class 12 tests will start on February 15 and finish on April 3.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel rules out withdrawal of security forces from Maoist-hit areas
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday ruled out withdrawal of security forces from Maoist-affected areas in the state. He said the newly elected Congress government will hold dialogue with people affected due to Maoist activities.
